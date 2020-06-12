607 Jimenez Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

This beautiful, immaculate, well-maintained home is located in a private gated community in the Fairways of Alta Vista, a Gated Golf Course Community! Great location on a private cul-de-sac with guest parking close by! 3 Large Bedrooms + Huge Bonus Room Loft, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1750 Sq Ft! Enter the open airy living room with cozy fireplace adjacent a separate dining area with slider leading to patio. Beautiful wainscoting throughout downstairs living & dining. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and eat-in kitchen. Convenient downstairs half bath. Laundry in garage. Awesome upstairs bonus room/loft offers cathedral ceilings & huge entertaining area. Large master suite features cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet & changing area with dual vanity & skylight. Large 2 car attached garage. Private backyard (perfect for BBQ's). Gated Front Courtyard. This beautiful community has park-like playground area, pool, spa. Located near award-winning schools, shopping and entertainment. Option to rent furnished for additional fee. No pets, no smoking. Please view virtual tour prior to requesting showing. (https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=29zCAQvWJkp)