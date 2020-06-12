All apartments in Placentia
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:57 PM

607 Jimenez Lane

607 North Jimenez Lane · No Longer Available
Location

607 North Jimenez Lane, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
This beautiful, immaculate, well-maintained home is located in a private gated community in the Fairways of Alta Vista, a Gated Golf Course Community! Great location on a private cul-de-sac with guest parking close by! 3 Large Bedrooms + Huge Bonus Room Loft, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1750 Sq Ft! Enter the open airy living room with cozy fireplace adjacent a separate dining area with slider leading to patio. Beautiful wainscoting throughout downstairs living & dining. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and eat-in kitchen. Convenient downstairs half bath. Laundry in garage. Awesome upstairs bonus room/loft offers cathedral ceilings & huge entertaining area. Large master suite features cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet & changing area with dual vanity & skylight. Large 2 car attached garage. Private backyard (perfect for BBQ's). Gated Front Courtyard. This beautiful community has park-like playground area, pool, spa. Located near award-winning schools, shopping and entertainment. Option to rent furnished for additional fee. No pets, no smoking. Please view virtual tour prior to requesting showing. (https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=29zCAQvWJkp)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Jimenez Lane have any available units?
607 Jimenez Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Jimenez Lane have?
Some of 607 Jimenez Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Jimenez Lane currently offering any rent specials?
607 Jimenez Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Jimenez Lane pet-friendly?
No, 607 Jimenez Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 607 Jimenez Lane offer parking?
Yes, 607 Jimenez Lane offers parking.
Does 607 Jimenez Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Jimenez Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Jimenez Lane have a pool?
Yes, 607 Jimenez Lane has a pool.
Does 607 Jimenez Lane have accessible units?
No, 607 Jimenez Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Jimenez Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Jimenez Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

