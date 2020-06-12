550 Del Rey Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is your lucky day if you are looking for a beautifully remodeled, updated, 4 bedroom/3 bath home within minutes of freeways, shopping, entertainment, schools, civic center and more. Complete with a well appointed kitchen featuring granite counters & quality appliances, new roof, new flooring and window coverings throughout, large spacious patio area with fruit trees, attached double garage with pass-through to patio area for privacy, quiet well established community with pool and walk ways. This is a wonderful opportunity to lease a large well cared for home in Placentia.



No Pets, No Smokers, No Sub-leasing.