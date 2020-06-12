All apartments in Placentia
Last updated March 27 2020 at 9:10 AM

550 Del Rey Drive

550 Del Rey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

550 Del Rey Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is your lucky day if you are looking for a beautifully remodeled, updated, 4 bedroom/3 bath home within minutes of freeways, shopping, entertainment, schools, civic center and more. Complete with a well appointed kitchen featuring granite counters & quality appliances, new roof, new flooring and window coverings throughout, large spacious patio area with fruit trees, attached double garage with pass-through to patio area for privacy, quiet well established community with pool and walk ways. This is a wonderful opportunity to lease a large well cared for home in Placentia.

No Pets, No Smokers, No Sub-leasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Del Rey Drive have any available units?
550 Del Rey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 Del Rey Drive have?
Some of 550 Del Rey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Del Rey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
550 Del Rey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Del Rey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 550 Del Rey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 550 Del Rey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 550 Del Rey Drive offers parking.
Does 550 Del Rey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Del Rey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Del Rey Drive have a pool?
Yes, 550 Del Rey Drive has a pool.
Does 550 Del Rey Drive have accessible units?
No, 550 Del Rey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Del Rey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Del Rey Drive has units with dishwashers.

