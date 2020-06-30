380 Hawaii Way

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo! Very charming community with streams and lakes throughout the complex. . Living room welcomes you to a beautiful fireplace. Patio opens up to peaceful waterways and ponds. New paint throughout the entire home. New appliances in kitchen!! Association pool and tennis courts! MUST SEE!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
