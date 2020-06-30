380 Hawaii Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo! Very charming community with streams and lakes throughout the complex. . Living room welcomes you to a beautiful fireplace. Patio opens up to peaceful waterways and ponds. New paint throughout the entire home. New appliances in kitchen!! Association pool and tennis courts! MUST SEE!!!