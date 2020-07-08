338 Maui Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Owner will not accept pets - Immaculate Placentia Lakes townhome awaits - top quality upgrades throughout, engineered wood floors downstairs, beautifully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fridge included, slab granite counter tops and recessed lighting. Crown molding, scraped ceilings and custom baseboards, not your typical rental property! Lovely back patio overlooking the lagoon and pool area, south facing patio allows in lots of afternoon light. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, master suite with two closets and balcony overlooking the water. Private laundry - washer, dryer included. 1-car carport and open parking for an additional vehicle.