338 Maui Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 8:07 AM

338 Maui Drive

338 Maui Drive · No Longer Available
Location

338 Maui Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Owner will not accept pets - Immaculate Placentia Lakes townhome awaits - top quality upgrades throughout, engineered wood floors downstairs, beautifully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fridge included, slab granite counter tops and recessed lighting. Crown molding, scraped ceilings and custom baseboards, not your typical rental property! Lovely back patio overlooking the lagoon and pool area, south facing patio allows in lots of afternoon light. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, master suite with two closets and balcony overlooking the water. Private laundry - washer, dryer included. 1-car carport and open parking for an additional vehicle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Maui Drive have any available units?
338 Maui Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Maui Drive have?
Some of 338 Maui Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Maui Drive currently offering any rent specials?
338 Maui Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Maui Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 Maui Drive is pet friendly.
Does 338 Maui Drive offer parking?
Yes, 338 Maui Drive offers parking.
Does 338 Maui Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 Maui Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Maui Drive have a pool?
Yes, 338 Maui Drive has a pool.
Does 338 Maui Drive have accessible units?
No, 338 Maui Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Maui Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Maui Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

