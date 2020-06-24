All apartments in Placentia
Last updated June 5 2019 at 1:59 PM

320 Somerset Drive

320 Somerset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 Somerset Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Please call Christina at 714-501-8585 for a private showing. Location, Location, Location. 320 Somerset Dr is Walking distance to Award Winning Schools; Brookhaven Elementary, Tuffree Jr. High & El Dorado High School. This beautiful completely remodeled 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story Home has 1,811 square feet of Living Space on a 7,130 sq. ft. Lot. Custom designed kitchen with solid surface countertops, large center island, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances & custom lighting. Brand new laminate flooring & window coverings throughout home. Master Bedroom with gorgeous master bathroom with dual vanities, custom tile, barn door, walk-in shower and custom flooring. Two Car Attached Garage, Central AC/Heat, New Windows & New Roof. This is the perfect home in the perfect Placentia neighborhood and just a quick walk to Tri-City Park and minutes to Brea Mall, Downtown Brea, Birch Street Promenade, the New Yorba Linda Town Center, Movie Theatre's, The Improv and Great Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Somerset Drive have any available units?
320 Somerset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Somerset Drive have?
Some of 320 Somerset Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Somerset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 Somerset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Somerset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 320 Somerset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 320 Somerset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 320 Somerset Drive offers parking.
Does 320 Somerset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Somerset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Somerset Drive have a pool?
No, 320 Somerset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 320 Somerset Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 Somerset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Somerset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Somerset Drive has units with dishwashers.
