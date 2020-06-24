320 Somerset Drive

Amenities
Please call Christina at 714-501-8585 for a private showing. Location, Location, Location. 320 Somerset Dr is Walking distance to Award Winning Schools; Brookhaven Elementary, Tuffree Jr. High & El Dorado High School. This beautiful completely remodeled 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story Home has 1,811 square feet of Living Space on a 7,130 sq. ft. Lot. Custom designed kitchen with solid surface countertops, large center island, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances & custom lighting. Brand new laminate flooring & window coverings throughout home. Master Bedroom with gorgeous master bathroom with dual vanities, custom tile, barn door, walk-in shower and custom flooring. Two Car Attached Garage, Central AC/Heat, New Windows & New Roof. This is the perfect home in the perfect Placentia neighborhood and just a quick walk to Tri-City Park and minutes to Brea Mall, Downtown Brea, Birch Street Promenade, the New Yorba Linda Town Center, Movie Theatre's, The Improv and Great Restaurants.