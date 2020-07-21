318 Chinook Drive

Amenities

Chinook Drive in a truly amazing multi-level condo nested in the heart of Woodfield in the highly sought after city of Placentia... The moment you walk in, you can't help but feel home. This elegant footprint offers 2 spacious master suites, with a fantastic formal living room, dining room, and spacious kitchen. There is a 2 car garage right off the private patio. Some of the many upgrades include the custom wood flooring, updated kitchen with hardwood cabinetry, Corian countertops, a custom iron railing and boxed in stairs, scraped ceilings, updated light fixtures, mirrored wardrobe doors, 2" blinds, and so much more... The Woodfield community offer an incredible pool and spa area in addition to the 2 tennis/sports courts, and a clubhouse, and greenbelts throughout. This is a fantastic home in an amazing community, and it's sure not to disappoint. All showings will start on Saturday 3/14/2020 at 10:00 am. No lockbox until that time. No Pets...