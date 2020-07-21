All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 318 Chinook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
318 Chinook Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:25 PM

318 Chinook Drive

318 Chinook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

318 Chinook Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Chinook Drive in a truly amazing multi-level condo nested in the heart of Woodfield in the highly sought after city of Placentia... The moment you walk in, you can't help but feel home. This elegant footprint offers 2 spacious master suites, with a fantastic formal living room, dining room, and spacious kitchen. There is a 2 car garage right off the private patio. Some of the many upgrades include the custom wood flooring, updated kitchen with hardwood cabinetry, Corian countertops, a custom iron railing and boxed in stairs, scraped ceilings, updated light fixtures, mirrored wardrobe doors, 2" blinds, and so much more... The Woodfield community offer an incredible pool and spa area in addition to the 2 tennis/sports courts, and a clubhouse, and greenbelts throughout. This is a fantastic home in an amazing community, and it's sure not to disappoint. All showings will start on Saturday 3/14/2020 at 10:00 am. No lockbox until that time. No Pets...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Chinook Drive have any available units?
318 Chinook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Chinook Drive have?
Some of 318 Chinook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Chinook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
318 Chinook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Chinook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 318 Chinook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 318 Chinook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 318 Chinook Drive offers parking.
Does 318 Chinook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Chinook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Chinook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 318 Chinook Drive has a pool.
Does 318 Chinook Drive have accessible units?
No, 318 Chinook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Chinook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 Chinook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPlacentia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Placentia Apartments with ParkingPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles