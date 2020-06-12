All apartments in Placentia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

243 Tiger Lane

243 Tiger Lane · No Longer Available
Location

243 Tiger Lane, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
For Private Showing Please Call Listing Agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 Welcome to your beautiful turnkey dream home! This gorgeous home is a must see! There are numerous upgrades throughout! Custom interior paint. White plantation shutters accent the dual pane windows. The kitchen features lovely granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator included!! Open to the living and dining room so you can entertain and be apart of the action! Attached THREE Car garage! The second story is home the spacious master suite and master bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower. Dual sinks with tons of storage and counter space. Master bedroom is complete with a large walk-in closet! 2 additional bedrooms on the second floor share a very well appointed Jack and Jill bathroom. The Laundry Room with included washer and dryer is conveniently located on the second floor as well! The third floor has a bonus room/living room with a third full bathroom and an oversized bedroom! This home has tons of storage and is turn key and ready for you! Minutes from Schools, shopping, freeways and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Tiger Lane have any available units?
243 Tiger Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 Tiger Lane have?
Some of 243 Tiger Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Tiger Lane currently offering any rent specials?
243 Tiger Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Tiger Lane pet-friendly?
No, 243 Tiger Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 243 Tiger Lane offer parking?
Yes, 243 Tiger Lane does offer parking.
Does 243 Tiger Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 Tiger Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Tiger Lane have a pool?
No, 243 Tiger Lane does not have a pool.
Does 243 Tiger Lane have accessible units?
No, 243 Tiger Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Tiger Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 Tiger Lane has units with dishwashers.
