243 Tiger Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

For Private Showing Please Call Listing Agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 Welcome to your beautiful turnkey dream home! This gorgeous home is a must see! There are numerous upgrades throughout! Custom interior paint. White plantation shutters accent the dual pane windows. The kitchen features lovely granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator included!! Open to the living and dining room so you can entertain and be apart of the action! Attached THREE Car garage! The second story is home the spacious master suite and master bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower. Dual sinks with tons of storage and counter space. Master bedroom is complete with a large walk-in closet! 2 additional bedrooms on the second floor share a very well appointed Jack and Jill bathroom. The Laundry Room with included washer and dryer is conveniently located on the second floor as well! The third floor has a bonus room/living room with a third full bathroom and an oversized bedroom! This home has tons of storage and is turn key and ready for you! Minutes from Schools, shopping, freeways and entertainment.