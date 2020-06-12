236 Koch Avenue

Amenities

ENERGY EFFICIENT!!! Beautifully upgraded, 1,932 square foot Single Story home in quiet Placentia neighborhood. SOLAR PANELS PAID FOR providing year round savings!!! Dual pane windows for added savings! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinets with pull-out, glide shelves, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and built in microwave and tile flooring. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace opens to formal dining room. Newer wood laminate flooring in living areas and master bedroom, new carpet in other bedrooms. Ceiling fans in two bedrooms. Newer vinyl windows for added energy efficiency and beauty. Granite counters and tile flooring in baths. New paint throughout, FAU/ CAC, three car garage. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with walk in tile shower and windows to a private planter providing lots of light and relaxing view. Large 7,646 lot with private court yard entry and beautiful backyard with covered patio and mature landscaping. Gardener included. Award winning schools. Walk to Tri-City Park with lake, trails and playground. Down the street from Oasis Plaza at the Village at La Floresta in Brea, a focal point for gathering community with dining, shopping and entertainment, Brea Mall, Downtown Brea and Birch Street Promenade.