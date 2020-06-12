All apartments in Placentia
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
236 Koch Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:49 PM

236 Koch Avenue

236 Koch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

236 Koch Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ENERGY EFFICIENT!!! Beautifully upgraded, 1,932 square foot Single Story home in quiet Placentia neighborhood. SOLAR PANELS PAID FOR providing year round savings!!! Dual pane windows for added savings! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinets with pull-out, glide shelves, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and built in microwave and tile flooring. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace opens to formal dining room. Newer wood laminate flooring in living areas and master bedroom, new carpet in other bedrooms. Ceiling fans in two bedrooms. Newer vinyl windows for added energy efficiency and beauty. Granite counters and tile flooring in baths. New paint throughout, FAU/ CAC, three car garage. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with walk in tile shower and windows to a private planter providing lots of light and relaxing view. Large 7,646 lot with private court yard entry and beautiful backyard with covered patio and mature landscaping. Gardener included. Award winning schools. Walk to Tri-City Park with lake, trails and playground. Down the street from Oasis Plaza at the Village at La Floresta in Brea, a focal point for gathering community with dining, shopping and entertainment, Brea Mall, Downtown Brea and Birch Street Promenade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Koch Avenue have any available units?
236 Koch Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 Koch Avenue have?
Some of 236 Koch Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Koch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
236 Koch Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Koch Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 236 Koch Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 236 Koch Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 236 Koch Avenue does offer parking.
Does 236 Koch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 Koch Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Koch Avenue have a pool?
No, 236 Koch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 236 Koch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 236 Koch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Koch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 Koch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
