226 Kauai Ln,

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

A resort style home in the heart of Placentia is awaiting for you... Enjoy this beautiful home and all that it has to offer including association pool, spa, sauna and tennis court. Only a short distance to shopping centers and CA-57, I-5, CA-91, and CA-22 connecting you throughout Orange County and Southern California conveniently. The property includes granite counter tops, updated kitchen cabinets, recent kitchen appliances, updated wood flooring, updated paint, inside laundry area, one car garage, a fireplace in the family room, a large patio, vaulted ceilings, and much more. Plus the home is well bright through lots of large windows. The home is located in a gated community with no one above or below, and it has only one shared wall. This home is a treasure for you to reveal...

