Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
226 Kauai Ln,
Last updated July 31 2019 at 12:59 AM

226 Kauai Ln,

226 Kauai Lane · No Longer Available
Placentia
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

226 Kauai Lane, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
A resort style home in the heart of Placentia is awaiting for you... Enjoy this beautiful home and all that it has to offer including association pool, spa, sauna and tennis court. Only a short distance to shopping centers and CA-57, I-5, CA-91, and CA-22 connecting you throughout Orange County and Southern California conveniently. The property includes granite counter tops, updated kitchen cabinets, recent kitchen appliances, updated wood flooring, updated paint, inside laundry area, one car garage, a fireplace in the family room, a large patio, vaulted ceilings, and much more. Plus the home is well bright through lots of large windows. The home is located in a gated community with no one above or below, and it has only one shared wall. This home is a treasure for you to reveal...
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Kauai Ln, have any available units?
226 Kauai Ln, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Kauai Ln, have?
Some of 226 Kauai Ln,'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Kauai Ln, currently offering any rent specials?
226 Kauai Ln, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Kauai Ln, pet-friendly?
No, 226 Kauai Ln, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 226 Kauai Ln, offer parking?
Yes, 226 Kauai Ln, offers parking.
Does 226 Kauai Ln, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Kauai Ln, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Kauai Ln, have a pool?
Yes, 226 Kauai Ln, has a pool.
Does 226 Kauai Ln, have accessible units?
No, 226 Kauai Ln, does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Kauai Ln, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Kauai Ln, has units with dishwashers.
