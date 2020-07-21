All apartments in Placentia
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

2047 Baymeadows Drive

2047 Baymeadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2047 Baymeadows Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Charming, townhouse located in the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features an updated eat-in kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite countertops, and pantry with pull-out shelves. Spacious master suite has a gas fireplace and bathroom including granite countertops and beautifully tiled walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms share a hall bath with cast iron tub and granite countertops. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms as well as central A/C and heat. Additional upgrades include plantation shutters, dual pane windows, and laminate wood flooring throughout the downstairs. Larger patio allows for outdoor entertaining and has gas hookup for a fire pit or barbecue. The detached 2 car garage includes laundry hookups and enters the home through the private patio. Association features a pool, spa, and green belt. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 Baymeadows Drive have any available units?
2047 Baymeadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2047 Baymeadows Drive have?
Some of 2047 Baymeadows Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2047 Baymeadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2047 Baymeadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 Baymeadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2047 Baymeadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 2047 Baymeadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2047 Baymeadows Drive offers parking.
Does 2047 Baymeadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2047 Baymeadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 Baymeadows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2047 Baymeadows Drive has a pool.
Does 2047 Baymeadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 2047 Baymeadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 Baymeadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2047 Baymeadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
