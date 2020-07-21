2047 Baymeadows Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Charming, townhouse located in the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features an updated eat-in kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite countertops, and pantry with pull-out shelves. Spacious master suite has a gas fireplace and bathroom including granite countertops and beautifully tiled walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms share a hall bath with cast iron tub and granite countertops. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms as well as central A/C and heat. Additional upgrades include plantation shutters, dual pane windows, and laminate wood flooring throughout the downstairs. Larger patio allows for outdoor entertaining and has gas hookup for a fire pit or barbecue. The detached 2 car garage includes laundry hookups and enters the home through the private patio. Association features a pool, spa, and green belt. Must See!