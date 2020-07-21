1846 Nixon Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Placentia Beauty 4 bedroom 2 bath - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath two story home located in an amazing neighborhood.



Spacious home with open kitchen and connected to the family room. Cook, eat, and spend family time together!



Secure two car garage with direct entry into the house. The gourmet kitchen comes complete with fine tile counter tops with higher end newer appliances, such as, a double door fridge, center island, dishwasher, oven stove, microwave, and dishwasher. New carpet, new paint and new dual A/C units.



Relax in your master retreat and enjoy the views from your Jacuzzi tub and oversized shower and enormous sized walk in closet. On display throughout the house is exquisite craftsmanship with hardwood, porcelain tiles and plush carpet flooring. The high ceilings and oversize doors offer a fantastic combination of comfort and space.



All this in an amazing location and walking distance across the street to the pool and playground.



Newer economy efficient washer/ dryer too!



This is a must see!



Please call our office to schedule a showing 714-694-5987



Apply online: www.apmlease.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4377048)