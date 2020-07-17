1713 Heritage Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous one-story home located in a great neighborhood near Bastanchury and Kraemer. Beautifully renovated in 2017. The owner spent thousands on upgrades and improvements 2017. New landscaping front and back, along with automatic sprinklers and a new concrete patio slab were completed in 2017. Efficient dual pane windows let in plenty of natural light. Dual front doors that enhance the entry. Gorgeous wood tone tile floors can be found in the living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, hallway, and in both bathrooms. Comfy carpet was installed in all four bedrooms. Kitchen upgrades include quartz counters, sink and faucet, recessed LED lighting, and appliances. Both bathrooms were updated with quartz counters, sinks and faucets, and glass shower enclosure in the master bath. New furnace and central air were installed in 2017. All three schools are within walking distance. Sorry No Pets. No Smoking of any substance in or on the property.