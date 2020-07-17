All apartments in Placentia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

1713 Heritage Avenue

1713 Heritage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Heritage Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous one-story home located in a great neighborhood near Bastanchury and Kraemer. Beautifully renovated in 2017. The owner spent thousands on upgrades and improvements 2017. New landscaping front and back, along with automatic sprinklers and a new concrete patio slab were completed in 2017. Efficient dual pane windows let in plenty of natural light. Dual front doors that enhance the entry. Gorgeous wood tone tile floors can be found in the living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, hallway, and in both bathrooms. Comfy carpet was installed in all four bedrooms. Kitchen upgrades include quartz counters, sink and faucet, recessed LED lighting, and appliances. Both bathrooms were updated with quartz counters, sinks and faucets, and glass shower enclosure in the master bath. New furnace and central air were installed in 2017. All three schools are within walking distance. Sorry No Pets. No Smoking of any substance in or on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Heritage Avenue have any available units?
1713 Heritage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 Heritage Avenue have?
Some of 1713 Heritage Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Heritage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Heritage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Heritage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Heritage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1713 Heritage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Heritage Avenue offers parking.
Does 1713 Heritage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Heritage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Heritage Avenue have a pool?
No, 1713 Heritage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Heritage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1713 Heritage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Heritage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Heritage Avenue has units with dishwashers.
