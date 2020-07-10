1459 Zehner Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage guest parking

This is a beautifully upgraded condominium is located in the private gated community of Altura in Placentia and in the award winning Placentia/Yorba Linda School District. This is one of the spacious units in the Barcelona section of the community. This home offers 2 bedrooms with it's own en-suite bath, guest bath downstairs. Enjoy the loft upstairs as a secondary livingroom, office, kids pay with a small yard perfect for families and entertaining. Enjoy the luxury of an upgraded kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, recessed lights and more. You will love the laminate wood floors, cozy fireplace, a private yard perfect for relaxing or entertaining, a private single car garage with direct access with plenty of guest parking, community area includes pool, gym, playground. The home is walking distance to parks, shops and restaurants and centrally located to the 91, 55 and 57 freeway.