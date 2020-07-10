All apartments in Placentia
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

1459 Zehner Way

1459 Zehner Way · No Longer Available
Location

1459 Zehner Way, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
This is a beautifully upgraded condominium is located in the private gated community of Altura in Placentia and in the award winning Placentia/Yorba Linda School District. This is one of the spacious units in the Barcelona section of the community. This home offers 2 bedrooms with it's own en-suite bath, guest bath downstairs. Enjoy the loft upstairs as a secondary livingroom, office, kids pay with a small yard perfect for families and entertaining. Enjoy the luxury of an upgraded kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, recessed lights and more. You will love the laminate wood floors, cozy fireplace, a private yard perfect for relaxing or entertaining, a private single car garage with direct access with plenty of guest parking, community area includes pool, gym, playground. The home is walking distance to parks, shops and restaurants and centrally located to the 91, 55 and 57 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Zehner Way have any available units?
1459 Zehner Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 Zehner Way have?
Some of 1459 Zehner Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Zehner Way currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Zehner Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Zehner Way pet-friendly?
No, 1459 Zehner Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1459 Zehner Way offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Zehner Way offers parking.
Does 1459 Zehner Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1459 Zehner Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Zehner Way have a pool?
Yes, 1459 Zehner Way has a pool.
Does 1459 Zehner Way have accessible units?
No, 1459 Zehner Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Zehner Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1459 Zehner Way does not have units with dishwashers.

