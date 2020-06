Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Dual master condo with a hilltop view is available for immediate lease! This owner-occupied property is a first time rental and has been beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, shutters and more. This property is ideally situated in the complex with a full two car driveway!