All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 121 S Lakeview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
121 S Lakeview Avenue
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

121 S Lakeview Avenue

121 Lakeview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

121 Lakeview Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has been well maintained and is a must see! Great location eases access to freeways, shopping centers, and schools. Upgrades through out, as well as a private balcony. Get your application in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 S Lakeview Avenue have any available units?
121 S Lakeview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
Is 121 S Lakeview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
121 S Lakeview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 S Lakeview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 121 S Lakeview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 121 S Lakeview Avenue offer parking?
No, 121 S Lakeview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 121 S Lakeview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 S Lakeview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 S Lakeview Avenue have a pool?
No, 121 S Lakeview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 121 S Lakeview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 121 S Lakeview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 121 S Lakeview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 S Lakeview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 S Lakeview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 S Lakeview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPlacentia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Placentia Apartments with ParkingPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles