This cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has been well maintained and is a must see! Great location eases access to freeways, shopping centers, and schools. Upgrades through out, as well as a private balcony. Get your application in today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 S Lakeview Avenue have any available units?
121 S Lakeview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
Is 121 S Lakeview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
121 S Lakeview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.