Placentia, CA
106 E Santa Fe Court
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

106 E Santa Fe Court

106 East Santa Fe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

106 East Santa Fe Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Work/Live Co-op style condo located in the heart of Santa Fe Old Town Placentia. This location is great of people with home office. Separate entrance for clients or student. Beautiful 1800 sq ft tri-level, 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bath, end unit. Beautiful granite kitchen counter, side by side refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas cook top and oven. 2 car garage with 1 additional parking space. Washer and dryer hookup in the garage. Direct access. Central AC and heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 E Santa Fe Court have any available units?
106 E Santa Fe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 E Santa Fe Court have?
Some of 106 E Santa Fe Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 E Santa Fe Court currently offering any rent specials?
106 E Santa Fe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 E Santa Fe Court pet-friendly?
No, 106 E Santa Fe Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 106 E Santa Fe Court offer parking?
Yes, 106 E Santa Fe Court offers parking.
Does 106 E Santa Fe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 E Santa Fe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 E Santa Fe Court have a pool?
No, 106 E Santa Fe Court does not have a pool.
Does 106 E Santa Fe Court have accessible units?
No, 106 E Santa Fe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 106 E Santa Fe Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 E Santa Fe Court has units with dishwashers.
