106 E Santa Fe Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! Work/Live Co-op style condo located in the heart of Santa Fe Old Town Placentia. This location is great of people with home office. Separate entrance for clients or student. Beautiful 1800 sq ft tri-level, 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bath, end unit. Beautiful granite kitchen counter, side by side refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas cook top and oven. 2 car garage with 1 additional parking space. Washer and dryer hookup in the garage. Direct access. Central AC and heat.