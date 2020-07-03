1033 Acacia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderfully upgraded and well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home spread out over nearly 1500 Sq Ft of living space. The property interior and exterior have been freshly painted. New luxury vinyl plank flooring has been installed in the living room, kitchen, dining area and both bathrooms! New lush carpeting in all 4 bedrooms. The kitchen and both bathrooms boast stylish granite countertops. Plenty of windows to let in all the natural light. New led lighting in the kitchen and dining area.Great sized back yard with large patio and cover. Gardening provided. Washer/dryer included. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must. This property will not last long.