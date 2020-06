Amenities

Welcome home to 1012 E Moreno Way, This 4 bed 2.5 bath single family home with attached 2 car garage and larger lot with back yard was built in 1997. The home features recessed lighting. Private master bath suite, formal and informal living room, valeted ceilings and so much more. centrally located and moments away from shops and entertainment this home will not last. For additional security the community is inside a gated community. Deposit 3000 OAC