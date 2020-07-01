101 South Lakeview Ave

Amenities

Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condo with Amazing Community Amenities! This ground level condo is 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, at 835 square feet. It is situated in a quaint community in Placentia! As you enter the condo, you are greeted with the open floor plan living room and dining room! The living room features a fireplace and large sliding glass doors that open up to the large private patio! From the patio, you have a view of the beautiful and peaceful community! The kitchen features new granite counter tops, double sink and faucet, and all new appliances- a dishwasher, built-in microwave, and gas oven and stove top! Both bedrooms include ceiling fans, large closets, and windows with vertical blinds! The two full sized bathrooms both have cabinet vanities, a shower and bathtub, and are very spacious! In the hallway you will find the laundry closet with the stackable washer/dryer. The community has a pool and spa, gym, clubhouse, and BBQs! The condo is located in the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District and near freeway access to the 55 and 91 freeways. Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and electric. Central A/C and heat. The unit comes with a detached, 1 car garage with extra storage, and 1 assigned uncovered parking space. No cats, 1 small dog okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit.

