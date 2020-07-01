All apartments in Placentia
101 South Lakeview Ave

101 Lakeview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

101 Lakeview Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Description

Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condo with Amazing Community Amenities! This ground level condo is 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, at 835 square feet. It is situated in a quaint community in Placentia! As you enter the condo, you are greeted with the open floor plan living room and dining room! The living room features a fireplace and large sliding glass doors that open up to the large private patio! From the patio, you have a view of the beautiful and peaceful community! The kitchen features new granite counter tops, double sink and faucet, and all new appliances- a dishwasher, built-in microwave, and gas oven and stove top! Both bedrooms include ceiling fans, large closets, and windows with vertical blinds! The two full sized bathrooms both have cabinet vanities, a shower and bathtub, and are very spacious! In the hallway you will find the laundry closet with the stackable washer/dryer. The community has a pool and spa, gym, clubhouse, and BBQs! The condo is located in the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District and near freeway access to the 55 and 91 freeways. Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and electric. Central A/C and heat. The unit comes with a detached, 1 car garage with extra storage, and 1 assigned uncovered parking space. No cats, 1 small dog okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit.
$ 2,095 Per Month

Property Size: 835

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Deposit: $2100
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 South Lakeview Ave have any available units?
101 South Lakeview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 South Lakeview Ave have?
Some of 101 South Lakeview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 South Lakeview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
101 South Lakeview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 South Lakeview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 South Lakeview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 101 South Lakeview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 101 South Lakeview Ave offers parking.
Does 101 South Lakeview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 South Lakeview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 South Lakeview Ave have a pool?
Yes, 101 South Lakeview Ave has a pool.
Does 101 South Lakeview Ave have accessible units?
No, 101 South Lakeview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 101 South Lakeview Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 South Lakeview Ave has units with dishwashers.

