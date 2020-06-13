48 Apartments for rent in Petaluma, CA with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
9 Units Available
The Vineyard Luxury Apartments
1 Lakeville Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,917
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in a scenic location sandwiched between San Francisco and Napa Valley. State-of-the-art fitness center, five swimming pools, tennis court and dog park. Apartments have oversized closets and refrigerators.
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,518
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,038
1432 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses
619 F Street, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses in Petaluma. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
10 Units Available
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,127
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
610 Keller Street
610 Keller Street, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1728 sqft
Lovely 3/2 Westside Home Within Walking Distance of Downtown Petaluma - 610 Keller Street - **Rental Applications Pending** *** Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we request that you fill out a guest card under the "contact us" and complete the "Tell

1 of 13

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
1506 Yarberry Dr
1506 Yarberry Drive, Petaluma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1537 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath 1,537 sq ft. East side Petaluma - A well thought out floor plan includes one bedroom and full bath downstairs with the remaining three bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Petaluma

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4547 Petaluma Blvd N 7
4547 Petaluma Blvd N, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
800 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom House with private fenced yard - Property Id: 273255 Do Not Drive By! This is a private road and it will disturb the tenants. Please set up a time to see it. This is a cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath home that sits on 3 acres.
Results within 5 miles of Petaluma
1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
660 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Palms in Rohnert Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
7825 Montero Drive
7825 Montero Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1262 sqft
For Rent $2900 Security $3100 Movie in Special - *FIRST MONTH FREE* Ranch Style Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Patio deck w/ Backyard Walking Distance to SSU Washer/Dryer included Two Car Garage. Gardener Included. Please do not disturb tenants.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
708 Santa Alicia Drive
708 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
723 sqft
Lovely second-floor condo in A-Section of Rohnert Park! Large living/dining room combination. Brand new carpet in bedrooms. Includes a small rear patio with storage closet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1329 Southwest Blvd. #B
1329 Southwest Boulevard, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
591 sqft
Cute upper-level 1bd. in Rohnert Park ~ Available ASAP - Clean, recently remodeled top-floor 1-bedroom apartment in central Rohnert Park location.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
682 Santa Alicia Drive
682 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
697 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 full bath - lovely sunny deck.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE
7279 Adrian Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1259 sqft
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS - As you enter this home you will Love the Open Spaciousness of the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area and all the Beaming Light from the Skylight and Beautiful Engineered Hardwood

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6704 Sturtevant Drive
6704 Sturtevant Drive, Sonoma County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2112 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single level home in Penngrove with large lot and beautifully landscaped - This beautiful single level home features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with over 2,100 square feet and beautifully landscaped yards.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8355 Lombard Way
8355 Lombard Way, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1408 sqft
8355 Lombard Way Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in L Section - ** This property is not vacant. Do NOT disturb current occupants ** We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
657 Formschlag Ln # A
657 Formschlag Lane, Penngrove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,398
900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 Fully Furnished Cottage/Utilities included - Property Id: 278089 The fully furnished cottage have it all. Situated on a 13 acres with a main house next door but other then that is beautiful and very quiet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7303 Circle Drive
7303 Circle Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1506 sqft
7303 Circle Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom Home Near SSU - We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University. Large back yard with low maintenance landscaping.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
185 Eagle Drive
185 Eagle Drive, Cotati, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1008 sqft
Quaint In Cotati Single Level 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Single level two bedroom two bath home with a 1 1/2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings through out main living areas and master bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
552 LACROSSE COURT
552 Lacrosse Court North, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1176 sqft
552 LACROSSE COURT Available 07/01/20 LaCrosse Ct! Cute 3Bd/2Ba Single Family Home in Rohnert Park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7509 Camino Colegio
7509 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
The Terraces in Rohnert Park- Available June 1st - Light and Bright 2 bed / 2 full bath upper level Condo. One covered parking spot. Complex has Pool. One bedroom on 1st level, and Master on upper level with en-suite bath.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
421 Enterprise Drive
421 Enterprise Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1260 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Available Now - Two level condo in Willow Park!! Very clean, in central Rohnert Park location. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Good sized bedrooms and balcony off master bedroom. Lovely patio as well.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
272 Aguirre Way
272 Aguirre Way, Cotati, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
Gorgeous Newer Home in Cotati ~ - Available on June 5th. 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and one large loft. Call today for a showing. Covered porch. Attached 2 car garage. Only 2 years old. Applications on our website at www.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
693 W Cotati Ave
693 West Cotati Avenue, Cotati, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1120 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath rural residence is a must see! - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath rural residence is a must see! Property can be provided furnished or unfurnished with all utilities included! Plenty of natural lighting throughout open floor
City Guide for Petaluma, CA

The name Petaluma comes from the Coast Miwok phrase for hill backside, referring to it's close proximity to Sonoma Mountain.

Located about 40 miles north of San Francisco, Petaluma, California is situated in Sonoma County. With a population of only 57,000 residents, it is a perfect location for people looking for an affordable small-town living. Very family friendly, more than 67 percent of the population of Petaluma lives in households with children under the age of 18. The weather is mild, and it is a great place to avoid cold winters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Petaluma, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Petaluma renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

