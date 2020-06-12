/
3 bedroom apartments
70 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Petaluma, CA
Theatre Square Apartments
101 2nd St Suite 130, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,343
1344 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, near the Petaluma River. Stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, all with loft-style interiors, granite counters, dishwashers and patios/balconies. Underground garage. Pool, gym and media room. Small pets welcome.
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,038
1432 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
610 Keller Street
610 Keller Street, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1728 sqft
Lovely 3/2 Westside Home Within Walking Distance of Downtown Petaluma - 610 Keller Street - **Rental Applications Pending** *** Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we request that you fill out a guest card under the "contact us" and complete the "Tell
1618 St Anne Way
1618 Saint Anne Way, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1502 sqft
1618 St Anne Way Available 07/03/20 Recently Update One Level House ~ 3br/2ba East Petaluma home - Recently updated 3br/2ba home located in East Petaluma.
75 Rocca Drive
75 Rocca Drive, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1186 sqft
Nice single-story 4/2 West Petaluma Home - 75 Rocca Drive - *** Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at www.westgaterealestate.
321 5th Street
321 5th Street, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1217 sqft
Remodeled House in Downtown Petaluma ~ Sonoma Marin Properties - Great home all on one level. Updated and pristine, with vintage charm. This home has fresh paint and new carpeting. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1506 Yarberry Dr
1506 Yarberry Drive, Petaluma, CA
4 bedroom 3 bath 1,537 sq ft. East side Petaluma - A well thought out floor plan includes one bedroom and full bath downstairs with the remaining three bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Petaluma
7825 Montero Drive
7825 Montero Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1262 sqft
For Rent $2900 Security $3100 Movie in Special - *FIRST MONTH FREE* Ranch Style Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Patio deck w/ Backyard Walking Distance to SSU Washer/Dryer included Two Car Garage. Gardener Included. Please do not disturb tenants.
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE
7279 Adrian Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1259 sqft
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS - As you enter this home you will Love the Open Spaciousness of the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area and all the Beaming Light from the Skylight and Beautiful Engineered Hardwood
220 Helman Lane
220 Helman Lane, Sonoma County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1088 sqft
Brand new beautifully designed 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bth energy efficient home is ready for you - Must see !! - This amazing completely remodel 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom Single family home is just waiting for you.
6704 Sturtevant Drive
6704 Sturtevant Drive, Sonoma County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2112 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single level home in Penngrove with large lot and beautifully landscaped - This beautiful single level home features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with over 2,100 square feet and beautifully landscaped yards.
7109 Avenida Cala
7109 Avenida Cala, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1515 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom 2 bath Rohnert Park!! - This 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now!! New Paint / New floors Upgrades throughout Living room/Family room/Dining room Newly remodeled kitchen, Fridge/ dishwasher/electric stove (Fridge not
8034 Mason Drive
8034 Mason Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
8034 Mason Drive Available 06/19/20 M Section House - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story house in Rohnert Park M Section.
8355 Lombard Way
8355 Lombard Way, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8355 Lombard Way Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in L Section - ** This property is not vacant. Do NOT disturb current occupants ** We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University.
7303 Circle Drive
7303 Circle Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
7303 Circle Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom Home Near SSU - We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University. Large back yard with low maintenance landscaping.
7689 MELODY DRIVE
7689 Melody Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
7689 MELODY DRIVE Available 06/15/20 7689 Melody Drive, Rohnert Park/ 1 Month of Rent Free Special! Call for Details - Large spacious converted 5 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom two story home located in the desirable M Section of Rohnert Park.
8015 MAINSAIL DRIVE
8015 Mainsail Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
8015 MAINSAIL DRIVE Available 06/15/20 8015 Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park! - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath two story home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park! Includes 3 car garage.
6192 SAN GABRIEL PL
6192 San Gabriel Place, Rohnert Park, CA
6192 SAN GABRIEL PL Available 06/15/20 6192 San Gabriel Place, Rohnert Park - Single level 4br/2ba house conveniently located near SSU! Property has 2 large living spaces and all major appliances are included for tenant use.
1565 Parkway Dr
1565 Parkway Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1565 Parkway Dr Available 06/15/20 Coming Soon: Rohnert Park Townhome Near SSU - Welcome Home to a spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath townhome in the desirable Redwood Park Estates. New carpeting.
7458 MADERA PLACE
7458 Madera Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1324 sqft
7458 Madera Place in Rohnert Park - This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhouse is the one you've been waiting for! Downstairs has both your living and dining rooms equipped with newer hardwood floors.
7407 Monique Place
7407 Monique Place, Rohnert Park, CA
Available for a June 5th Move In~ Co Signers Accepted ~ Walk to SSU - Welcome to 7407 Monique Place in Rohnert Park. Walking distance to Starbucks, Parks, and SSU. This home has a living room, dining room, and seperate family room.
552 LACROSSE COURT
552 Lacrosse Court North, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1176 sqft
552 LACROSSE COURT Available 07/01/20 LaCrosse Ct! Cute 3Bd/2Ba Single Family Home in Rohnert Park.
5319 Kelliann Place
5319 Kelliann Pl, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1838 sqft
5319 Kelliann Place Available 07/01/20 Excellent K-Section 2017 Construction 3 Bedroom Home / Video Walkthru - Hello friends, View a Video Walkthru Here: https://youtu.be/MDOAqx-V0fE We have a great 1838 sq ft 3 Bedroom/2.
7546 Bobbie Way
7546 Bobbie Way, Rohnert Park, CA
7546 Bobbie ~4 Bed, 2 Baths in B Section ~ Co Signers OK - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house in B Section of Rohnert Park. Cute and clean and newer energy efficient new windows. New carpet & new wood laminate flooring to be installed. 2 car garage.
