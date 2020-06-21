All apartments in Petaluma
Find more places like 75 Rocca Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Petaluma, CA
/
75 Rocca Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

75 Rocca Drive

75 Rocca Drive · (707) 762-1565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Petaluma
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

75 Rocca Drive, Petaluma, CA 94952

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 75 Rocca Drive · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice single-story 4/2 West Petaluma Home - 75 Rocca Drive - *** Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at www.westgaterealestate.com we request that you fill out a guest card under the "contact us" and complete the "Tell us about you" form from the Guest Card response. Thank you for your patience.

Nice single-story 4/2 home located in West Petaluma available now. This home offers an open kitchen and living/dining room area and access to a private backyard. There are four bedrooms including a master, two full baths, and interior access to the two-car garage. This home is close to elementary schools, city parks, and much more.

One year lease required and the owner will consider one small pet under 25 lbs. Sorry, no co-signers.

*** Video tour available at https://youtu.be/Qxa7kuoOW0k ***

PLEASE READ - General Showings and Application Process of Westgate Real Estate:

Due to market conditions and security purposes, properties are shown by appointment only. Please drive by the property to view the exterior. You may check our website at http://www.westgaterealestate.com/Rentals.asp for the date and time of the next showing appointment and to view a walk-through video. If no showing appointment is listed on the webpage there could be applications pending or the home is tenant occupied. To be emailed of showing appointment times, you may submit your contact information by clicking the “contact us” button on each property. Please do not disturb any current tenants or neighbors.

We require good credit, excellent rental references, and income/employment verification. For a complete list of application instructions, fees and to apply online, please visit our website at http://www.westgaterealestate.com/Rentals.asp under each property click on the “Apply Now” button. There you will see the required information for the rental application, and fees.

Please note; all units rented and managed by Westgate Real Estate are smoke and drug-free. Utilities and yard maintenance are not included in the rent unless outlined in the property description. Pet policies listed in the individual property description above are at the sole discretion of the property owner and if considered, will require an additional deposit.

Westgate Real Estate and Property Management
DRE #01073772

(RLNE1873013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Rocca Drive have any available units?
75 Rocca Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 75 Rocca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
75 Rocca Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Rocca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 Rocca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 75 Rocca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 75 Rocca Drive does offer parking.
Does 75 Rocca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Rocca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Rocca Drive have a pool?
No, 75 Rocca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 75 Rocca Drive have accessible units?
No, 75 Rocca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Rocca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Rocca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Rocca Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Rocca Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 75 Rocca Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir
Petaluma, CA 94954
Artisan
55 Maria Dr
Petaluma, CA 94954
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Theatre Square Apartments
101 2nd St Suite 130
Petaluma, CA 94952
The Vineyard Luxury Apartments
1 Lakeville Cir
Petaluma, CA 94954
Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses
619 F Street
Petaluma, CA 94952

Similar Pages

Petaluma 1 BedroomsPetaluma 2 Bedrooms
Petaluma Apartments with BalconyPetaluma Apartments with Parking
Petaluma Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CASan Leandro, CA
Vacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CAFoster City, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CASouth San Francisco, CA
San Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CAPittsburg, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CASuisun City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity