75 Rocca Drive

Nice single-story 4/2 home located in West Petaluma available now. This home offers an open kitchen and living/dining room area and access to a private backyard. There are four bedrooms including a master, two full baths, and interior access to the two-car garage. This home is close to elementary schools, city parks, and much more.



One year lease required and the owner will consider one small pet under 25 lbs. Sorry, no co-signers.



*** Video tour available at https://youtu.be/Qxa7kuoOW0k ***



