Petaluma, CA
1618 St Anne Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

1618 St Anne Way

1618 Saint Anne Way · (707) 583-7775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1618 Saint Anne Way, Petaluma, CA 94954

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1618 St Anne Way · Avail. Jul 3

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1618 St Anne Way Available 07/03/20 Recently Update One Level House ~ 3br/2ba East Petaluma home - Recently updated 3br/2ba home located in East Petaluma. Single level unit with new laminate and carpet, fresh paint, newer quartz counter tops & updated bathrooms! Large front and backyards with landscaping included in the rent. Formal living, family and dining rooms. Available Now! For more information or to schedule a showing, call 707-583-7775
This home is currently occupied. Please do not disturb current occupants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3430744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 St Anne Way have any available units?
1618 St Anne Way has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1618 St Anne Way currently offering any rent specials?
1618 St Anne Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 St Anne Way pet-friendly?
No, 1618 St Anne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Petaluma.
Does 1618 St Anne Way offer parking?
No, 1618 St Anne Way does not offer parking.
Does 1618 St Anne Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 St Anne Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 St Anne Way have a pool?
No, 1618 St Anne Way does not have a pool.
Does 1618 St Anne Way have accessible units?
No, 1618 St Anne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 St Anne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 St Anne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 St Anne Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1618 St Anne Way does not have units with air conditioning.
