Amenities
1618 St Anne Way Available 07/03/20 Recently Update One Level House ~ 3br/2ba East Petaluma home - Recently updated 3br/2ba home located in East Petaluma. Single level unit with new laminate and carpet, fresh paint, newer quartz counter tops & updated bathrooms! Large front and backyards with landscaping included in the rent. Formal living, family and dining rooms. Available Now! For more information or to schedule a showing, call 707-583-7775
This home is currently occupied. Please do not disturb current occupants.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3430744)