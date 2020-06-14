Amenities

1618 St Anne Way Available 07/03/20 Recently Update One Level House ~ 3br/2ba East Petaluma home - Recently updated 3br/2ba home located in East Petaluma. Single level unit with new laminate and carpet, fresh paint, newer quartz counter tops & updated bathrooms! Large front and backyards with landscaping included in the rent. Formal living, family and dining rooms. Available Now! For more information or to schedule a showing, call 707-583-7775

This home is currently occupied. Please do not disturb current occupants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3430744)