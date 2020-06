Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom 3 bath 1,537 sq ft. East side Petaluma - A well thought out floor plan includes one bedroom and full bath downstairs with the remaining three bedrooms upstairs. There are two separate outdoor patios that lead to a low maintenance back yard. The driveway is spacious enough for three cars along with the two-car garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3970519)