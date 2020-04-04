415 La Bonita Ave

Amenities

New Flooring and Paint! - New wood-look laminate flooring looks stellar in this three bedroom + office/den/4th bedroom house!



This house is full of surprises. The layout of this home is unique with subtle little touches here and there that make the home really shine.



When you enter the property you are greeted with a nice formal living space and dining space with beautiful new wood-look flooring. That flooring extends into the family room. The family room has a very nice fireplace and media niche. Next to the family room is the kitchen with a separate eating area.



Upstairs you will find your bedrooms. Each bedroom is a fantastic size. In fact, I'm positive that you will be surprised by the size of the bedrooms as they are larger than your typical bedroom in this square footage.



The master bedroom is a great size as well, but, even better, it has a large master bathroom and a walk-in closet.



Outback is a nice square lot that is fully fenced.



Please note: this home is NOT pet-friendly.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS



3x Monthly Rent in Income (Gross; debt to income not to exceed 45%)

620+ FICO

Combined Collections Under $1,000; not to exceed 4 collections/charge offs or 1 utility collection

No Check Cashing/Payday Loan/Short Term Loan Collections

No Evictions

No Foreclosure within past 2 years

No Bankruptcies within past 2 years (bankruptcies must be discharged)

No Tax or Government Liens

No Home-Based Businesses that have clients who come to the property *except licensed home-care/daycare

No co-signers

Renters insurance required



No Cats Allowed



