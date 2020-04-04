All apartments in Perris
415 La Bonita Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

415 La Bonita Ave

415 La Bonita Avenue · (951) 328-9090
Location

415 La Bonita Avenue, Perris, CA 92571
Central Perris

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 415 La Bonita Ave · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2189 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
New Flooring and Paint! - New wood-look laminate flooring looks stellar in this three bedroom + office/den/4th bedroom house!

This house is full of surprises. The layout of this home is unique with subtle little touches here and there that make the home really shine.

When you enter the property you are greeted with a nice formal living space and dining space with beautiful new wood-look flooring. That flooring extends into the family room. The family room has a very nice fireplace and media niche. Next to the family room is the kitchen with a separate eating area.

Upstairs you will find your bedrooms. Each bedroom is a fantastic size. In fact, I'm positive that you will be surprised by the size of the bedrooms as they are larger than your typical bedroom in this square footage.

The master bedroom is a great size as well, but, even better, it has a large master bathroom and a walk-in closet.

Outback is a nice square lot that is fully fenced.

Please note: this home is NOT pet-friendly.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

3x Monthly Rent in Income (Gross; debt to income not to exceed 45%)
620+ FICO
Combined Collections Under $1,000; not to exceed 4 collections/charge offs or 1 utility collection
No Check Cashing/Payday Loan/Short Term Loan Collections
No Evictions
No Foreclosure within past 2 years
No Bankruptcies within past 2 years (bankruptcies must be discharged)
No Tax or Government Liens
No Home-Based Businesses that have clients who come to the property *except licensed home-care/daycare
No co-signers
Renters insurance required

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2252731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 La Bonita Ave have any available units?
415 La Bonita Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Perris, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perris Rent Report.
Is 415 La Bonita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
415 La Bonita Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 La Bonita Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 La Bonita Ave is pet friendly.
Does 415 La Bonita Ave offer parking?
No, 415 La Bonita Ave does not offer parking.
Does 415 La Bonita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 La Bonita Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 La Bonita Ave have a pool?
No, 415 La Bonita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 415 La Bonita Ave have accessible units?
No, 415 La Bonita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 415 La Bonita Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 La Bonita Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 La Bonita Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 La Bonita Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
