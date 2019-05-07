All apartments in Perris
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1475 Heirloom Avenue, Perris, CA 92571
Central Perris

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1475 Heirloom Ave Perris CA · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4834802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1475 Heirloom Avenue have any available units?
1475 Heirloom Avenue has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Perris, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perris Rent Report.
What amenities does 1475 Heirloom Avenue have?
Some of 1475 Heirloom Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1475 Heirloom Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Heirloom Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Heirloom Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1475 Heirloom Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1475 Heirloom Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1475 Heirloom Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1475 Heirloom Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1475 Heirloom Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Heirloom Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1475 Heirloom Avenue has a pool.
Does 1475 Heirloom Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1475 Heirloom Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Heirloom Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1475 Heirloom Avenue has units with dishwashers.
