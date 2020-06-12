Apartment List
/
CA
/
perris
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

126 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Perris, CA

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Perris
1 Unit Available
341 AURORA DR
341 Aurora Drive, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1650 sqft
3 BEDROOM TWO STORY - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in nice Perris neighborhood. AVAILABLE NOW! Iehouses Property Management. We will work with most credit if you have a good landlord rating or excellent cosigner (bigger deposit maybe required).

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Perris
1 Unit Available
3369 Buffalo Road
3369 Buffalo Road, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2376 sqft
Beautiful Perris Home Located In Desired Community!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Premium upgraded home comes complete with solar panels, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
North Perris
1 Unit Available
577 Amaranta Ave
577 Amaranta Avenue, Perris, CA
Large family home ready for its new family. Walk in and you are greeted with a large living area that connects to the kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Perris
1 Unit Available
415 La Bonita Ave
415 La Bonita Avenue, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2189 sqft
New Flooring and Paint! - New wood-look laminate flooring looks stellar in this three bedroom + office/den/4th bedroom house! This house is full of surprises.

1 of 16

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
South Perris
1 Unit Available
136 Half Dome Way
136 Half Dome Way, Perris, CA
Spacious Family Home - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home that offers plenty of family space and outdoor entertaining. Lots of upgrades to include flooring, counters and appliances. Loft area upstairs gives ample space to spread out.

1 of 13

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Central Perris
1 Unit Available
1475 Heirloom Avenue
1475 Heirloom Avenue, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Perris

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28051 Salem Ct
28051 Salem Court, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1450 sqft
Big, beautiful senior home with an open floor plan on a cul-de-sac in Sun City a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Includes low maintenance rock front yard.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
25976 Calle Ensenada
25976 Calle Ensenada, Moreno Valley, CA
Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street in the desired neighborhood of Rancho Belago.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
26502 Placentia Avenue
26502 Placentia Avenue, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2432 sqft
Welcome to your Beautiful Home in Perris! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home on 1 acre of land features an open floor-plan with well maintained hardwood floors throughout. Living area at main entry and dining room with gorgeous China cabinet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
26860 Emerett Lane
26860 Emerett Lane, Riverside County, CA
Remodeled manufactured home ranch style, more than 1 acre land close to everything. Few Blocks from Orange Vista High School. 3 bedrooms plus 1 play room, 2 living rooms and 2 full bathrooms. Big lot for your kids to play around and pets.

1 of 60

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
28140 Montana Street
28140 Montana Street, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1372 sqft
Canyon Lake - Menifee - 1/4 Acre - Stunning New Home - 28140 Montana Street - Incredibly Inviting 2-Year-New Manufactured Home On Over 1/4 Acre. Only Home On Cul-De-Sac! You Can't Lose! Forever Views, Near Canyon Lake, Boating/Fishing.
Results within 5 miles of Perris
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,018
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lake Elsinore Hills District
11 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1328 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27630 Medford Way
27630 Medford Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1777 sqft
This Senior/ 55+ home located in the core of Sun City includes water, gardener, full HOA amenity access and refrigerator. An open floor plan allows you to spread out over 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 1,777 square feet of beautifully maintained space.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28891 Biarritz Ct
28891 Biarritz Court, Menifee, CA
Family friendly cul-de-sac home Menifee Lakes 4 bd - Property Id: 167038 Welcome to your home in Menifee Lakes with 4 bd / 3 bath +Bonus room with 2,200 sf living space on 7,000 sf of land.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverview District
1 Unit Available
1340 Roger Street
1340 Roger St, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
1340 Roger Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29530 Mount Bachelor Way
29530 Mount Bachelor Way, Menifee, CA
Huge home on corner lot - Property Id: 295280 Absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom home awaits the right family. Complete home improvement make-over inside and out, with new appliances, carpets, blinds, etc.etc. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
34163 Telma Dr
34163 Telma Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family - Property Id: 288489 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288489 Property Id 288489 (RLNE5812106)

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26327 Burlington Way
26327 Burlington Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1675 sqft
Large home in 55+ senior community - Property Id: 284585 House has newer paint inside and out, newer carpet/flooring. Move in ready clean 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, laundry room, workroom and large backyard with mature fruit trees.

June 2020 Perris Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Perris Rent Report. Perris rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Perris rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Perris Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Perris Rent Report. Perris rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Perris rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Perris rent trends were flat over the past month

Perris rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Perris stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,109 for a two-bedroom. Perris' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Perris over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.

    Perris rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Perris, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Perris is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Perris' median two-bedroom rent of $1,109 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Perris.
    • While rents in Perris fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Perris than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Perris.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Perris 2 BedroomsPerris 3 BedroomsPerris Apartments with BalconyPerris Apartments with Garage
    Perris Apartments with GymPerris Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPerris Apartments with ParkingPerris Apartments with Pool
    Perris Apartments with Washer-DryerPerris Dog Friendly ApartmentsPerris Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
    Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CADesert Hot Springs, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CABig Bear Lake, CA
    Apple Valley, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CACathedral City, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CABanning, CACrestline, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
    Chaffey College