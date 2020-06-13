115 Apartments for rent in Perris, CA with balcony
"When you moved up to Riverside, You thought the answer was hidden there, But it just turned out to be a place to hide" (Beat Farmers, Riverside)
Perris, CA is a city of about 68,000 people in Riverside County. Its population has nearly doubled since 2000, so there must be something people like about this desert town near San Bernardino. It's probably not the occasional tornadoes, warmer temperatures in the summer, or the fairly cold for California winters that get below freezing. The only way to find out what's so appealing about Perris is to check out the rental options, and then possibly visit if you're still interested. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Perris renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.