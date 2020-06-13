Apartment List
CA
/
perris
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Perris, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Perris
1 Unit Available
3369 Buffalo Road
3369 Buffalo Road, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2376 sqft
Beautiful Perris Home Located In Desired Community!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Premium upgraded home comes complete with solar panels, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
North Perris
1 Unit Available
1674 Green Hills Pl
1674 Green Hills Place, Perris, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Family condo ready for its new family. This home includes tile flooring throughout, a quaint living room with a fire place.

1 of 13

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Central Perris
1 Unit Available
1475 Heirloom Avenue
1475 Heirloom Avenue, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Perris

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25700 Cherry Hills Blvd
25700 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1378 sqft
Quaint SENIOR condo ready for occupancy. Low maintenance front yard with a two car car port with locking gate. Living room is fairly large with an attached enclosed lanai and fire place.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26934 Corte Adelita
26934 Corte Adalita, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1251 sqft
Come see this wonderfully maintained senior home located in the Casa Blanca Estates Association. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and spacious living room which contains a beautiful tiled fire place, great for those cold nights.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26745 Summer Sunshine Dr
26745 Summer Sunshine Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you are greeted with beautiful laminated flooring throughout. The living room is large and connects to the kitchen.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26918 China Dr
26918 China Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Gorgeous senior home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28061 Salem Ct
28061 Salem Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1344 sqft
Come see this newly rehabbed SENIOR home located in the 55+ premier community of Menifee. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will find this low maintenance senior home ready for new tenants.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
25976 Calle Ensenada
25976 Calle Ensenada, Moreno Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3190 sqft
Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street in the desired neighborhood of Rancho Belago.

1 of 60

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
28140 Montana Street
28140 Montana Street, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1372 sqft
Canyon Lake - Menifee - 1/4 Acre - Stunning New Home - 28140 Montana Street - Incredibly Inviting 2-Year-New Manufactured Home On Over 1/4 Acre. Only Home On Cul-De-Sac! You Can't Lose! Forever Views, Near Canyon Lake, Boating/Fishing.
Results within 5 miles of Perris
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
3 Units Available
Sedona Apartment Homes
25106 Fir Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
900 sqft
Luxuriate in recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and sophisticated kitchens. There are plenty of parking options for both residents and guests. Located within walking distance of Sunnymead Park and Cardenas Market.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
10 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1328 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,018
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Lake District
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Edgemont
1 Unit Available
Elevate at TownGate
13400 Elsworth St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to Cottonwood Avenue, shops and dining. Units have patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Community includes parking and pool and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1084 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CA Luxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Edgemont Gardens
1 Unit Available
24144 Atwood Avenue
24144 Atwood Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$925
575 sqft
One bedroom, one bath located in Moreno Valley! Spacious front yard and a back patio for entertaining. Gated for your privacy. Water and trash included. One parking space assigned. No pets.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27630 Medford Way
27630 Medford Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1777 sqft
This Senior/ 55+ home located in the core of Sun City includes water, gardener, full HOA amenity access and refrigerator. An open floor plan allows you to spread out over 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 1,777 square feet of beautifully maintained space.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverview District
1 Unit Available
1340 Roger Street
1340 Roger St, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
1340 Roger Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29530 Mount Bachelor Way
29530 Mount Bachelor Way, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Huge home on corner lot - Property Id: 295280 Absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom home awaits the right family. Complete home improvement make-over inside and out, with new appliances, carpets, blinds, etc.etc. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included.
City Guide for Perris, CA

"When you moved up to Riverside, You thought the answer was hidden there, But it just turned out to be a place to hide" (Beat Farmers, Riverside)

Perris, CA is a city of about 68,000 people in Riverside County. Its population has nearly doubled since 2000, so there must be something people like about this desert town near San Bernardino. It's probably not the occasional tornadoes, warmer temperatures in the summer, or the fairly cold for California winters that get below freezing. The only way to find out what's so appealing about Perris is to check out the rental options, and then possibly visit if you're still interested. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Perris, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Perris renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

