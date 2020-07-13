63 Apartments for rent in Perris, CA with pool

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
Central Perris
1475 Heirloom Avenue
1475 Heirloom Avenue, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Perris
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,691
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
East Lake District
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1084 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CALuxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
2 Units Available
Edgemont
Elevate at TownGate
13400 Elsworth St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to Cottonwood Avenue, shops and dining. Units have patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Community includes parking and pool and is pet-friendly.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
29924 Camino Cristal
29924 Camino Cristal, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1345 sqft
29924 Camino Cristal Available 08/14/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3194 sqft
7 Via Scenica Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
24485 Payton Drive
24485 Payton Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3091 sqft
This Brand new home is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests! It features tile floors, stylish lighting fixtures, large windows.This large kitchen has stainless steel appliances and huge island to entertain your guest.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
15525 Boulder Road
15525 Boulder Road, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1141 sqft
15525 Boulder Road Available 07/21/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
30223 Linden Gate Ln
30223 Linden Gate Lane, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2579 sqft
"The Lakes" 4 Bedroom (1 Downstairs Bedroom), 3 bath (Downstairs bath has walk in Shower) Upgraded with Granite Counters & Island, Dark Cabinetry, Flooring is Ceramic Tile Entry and Wood Laminate throughout, Ceiling fans, Refrigerator, Washer,Dryer

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
22133 Pecos Place
22133 Pecos Place, Canyon Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2760 sqft
MAGNIFICENT WATER VIEW ESTATE HOME LOCATED ON PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC. DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY LEADING TO OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL LIVING & DINING AREA WITH LAKE VIEWS. LARGE BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, DOUBLE OVENS, PANTRY.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
30454 Village Terrace
30454 Village Terrace Dr, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1606 sqft
Welcome Home! "BRAND NEW" Next Gen Home in Village Center. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is stunning. The style of this home is open with a first floor great room, nook/dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
34295 Chaparossa
34295 Chaparossa Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
3088 sqft
34295 Chaparossa Available 08/28/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
27250 Peach Street
27250 Peach Street, Meadowbrook, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2000 sqft
LIKE NEW POOL & SPA HOME WITH VIEWS! This beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 bath, single story, manufactured home is approx. 2,000 sq/ft and sits on approx. 2 acres in Perris (Meadowbrook area approx. 7 mins to Lake Elsinore Costco/Lowe's center).

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
29 Bella Donaci
29 Bella Donaci, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2735 sqft
*Available to move-in 8-1-20* Enjoy the SERENE GARDEN in your private backyard with LAKE VIEW in the desirable community of Tuscany Hills! Through the double doors, you are greeted at the entry with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
28179 Panorama Hills Drive
28179 Panorama Hills Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1734 sqft
55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living, 55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living, 55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living,with Club House that includes heated swimming pool, Spa, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Computer

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
35 Vista Palermo
35 Vista Palermo, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2811 sqft
35 Vista Palermo Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
7 Corte Raffini
7 Corte Raffini, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
7 Corte Raffini Available 06/01/20 Available soon! Spacious & Beautiful 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ Pool and a View - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** 7 Corte Raffini.

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15344 Avenida Fiesta
15344 Avenida Fiesta, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2208 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious 5-bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the desirable Moreno Valley Ranch Community. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Kitchen has a center island and plenty of cabinet space.

July 2020 Perris Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Perris Rent Report. Perris rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Perris rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Perris rent trends were flat over the past month

Perris rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Perris stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,109 for a two-bedroom. Perris' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Perris over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents rose 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Perris rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Perris, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Perris is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Perris' median two-bedroom rent of $1,109 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Perris fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Perris than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,638, which is more than twice the price in Perris.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

