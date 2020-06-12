Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM

67 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Perris, CA

North Perris
1 Unit Available
1674 Green Hills Pl
1674 Green Hills Place, Perris, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Family condo ready for its new family. This home includes tile flooring throughout, a quaint living room with a fire place.

Downtown Perris
1 Unit Available
180 E 7th Street
180 East 7th Street, Perris, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1364 sqft
Completely Remodeled duplex in Perris. Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath A must see! located in Downtown Perris, close to everything. 215 fwy only 2 minutes away and new the Metrolink
Results within 1 mile of Perris

Sun City
1 Unit Available
25621 Cherry Hills Blvd
25621 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1062 sqft
55+ Sun City Charmer! - 55+ community! Meticulously maintained 2 bedroom and 2 bath attached condo in Sun City. Tile floors, eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, single car carport, fridge and washer/dryer for tenant use.

Sun City
1 Unit Available
25700 Cherry Hills Blvd
25700 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1378 sqft
Quaint SENIOR condo ready for occupancy. Low maintenance front yard with a two car car port with locking gate. Living room is fairly large with an attached enclosed lanai and fire place.

1 Unit Available
26934 Corte Adelita
26934 Corte Adalita, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1251 sqft
Come see this wonderfully maintained senior home located in the Casa Blanca Estates Association. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and spacious living room which contains a beautiful tiled fire place, great for those cold nights.

1 Unit Available
26745 Summer Sunshine Dr
26745 Summer Sunshine Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you are greeted with beautiful laminated flooring throughout. The living room is large and connects to the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
26918 China Dr
26918 China Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Gorgeous senior home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee.

1 Unit Available
26685 China Dr
26685 China Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1296 sqft
Senior home located in The Club, a quaint 55+ premier community. Low maintenance front yard with various shrubs. Walk into the home and you a greeted with gorgeous vinyl flooring in the living room. Past the living room is the kitchen.

Sun City
1 Unit Available
28061 Salem Ct
28061 Salem Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1344 sqft
Come see this newly rehabbed SENIOR home located in the 55+ premier community of Menifee. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will find this low maintenance senior home ready for new tenants.
Results within 5 miles of Perris
24 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1047 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1060 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
14 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
990 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1067 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
East Lake District
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1046 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
3 Units Available
Sedona Apartment Homes
25106 Fir Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
900 sqft
Luxuriate in recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and sophisticated kitchens. There are plenty of parking options for both residents and guests. Located within walking distance of Sunnymead Park and Cardenas Market.
Edgemont
2 Units Available
Elevate at TownGate
13400 Elsworth St, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
943 sqft
Excellent location, close to Cottonwood Avenue, shops and dining. Units have patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Community includes parking and pool and is pet-friendly.
Lake Elsinore Hills District
11 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1106 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
1 Unit Available
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1084 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CA Luxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA.

Sun City
1 Unit Available
25870 Interlechen
25870 Interlechen Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1021 sqft
55+ Super clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 car garage - Super clean 2 bedroom/1 bath, 1 car garage single story, senior home in Sun City.

Sun City
1 Unit Available
25821 Cherry Hills Blvd.
25821 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1608 sqft
Murrieta Road & Cherry Hills - 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd, Sun City 92586 - Welcome to Beautiful Sun City! A Splendid 55+ Community. Long Driveway. Two Car Carport with a locked gate. Inside the carport, you have great storage.

Sun City
1 Unit Available
29025 Pebble Beach Rd.
29025 Pebble Beach Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1098 sqft
55+ Senior Home - The Core - 29025 Pebble Beach - I'm getting a new look. You will love me! This is a wonderful 55+/Senior Home! Walk into a nice living area, the kitchen is spacious with a lot of cupboard space.

1 Unit Available
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A
27956 John F Kennedy Drive, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A Available 07/05/20 2BD/2BA Condo - Promontory Point - Be the 1st to inquire on this beautiful, like NEW condo! Located in Rancho Belago, just minutes to large shopping, 60 FWY, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center & Hospital.

Sun City
1 Unit Available
28315 E Worcester Rd
28315 East Worcester Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
992 sqft
Come see this quaint senior home located in the heart of Sun City a 55+ community of Menifee. This home is great for the downsizing senior.

June 2020 Perris Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Perris Rent Report. Perris rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Perris rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Perris rent trends were flat over the past month

Perris rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Perris stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,109 for a two-bedroom. Perris' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Perris over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.

    Perris rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Perris, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Perris is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Perris' median two-bedroom rent of $1,109 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Perris.
    • While rents in Perris fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Perris than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Perris.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

