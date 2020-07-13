Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

110 Apartments for rent in Perris, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Perris apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Central Perris
532 Hacienda Ave
532 Hacienda Avenue, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1074 sqft
House is a 3 bedroom 2.0 bath with a newly upgraded kitchen, restroom and living room. Backyard includes a patio and room for children to play. Pet friendly. House also includes air conditioning and heating.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
South Perris
3369 Buffalo Road
3369 Buffalo Road, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2376 sqft
Beautiful Perris Home Located In Desired Community!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Premium upgraded home comes complete with solar panels, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.

Last updated May 2
1 Unit Available
Central Perris
1475 Heirloom Avenue
1475 Heirloom Avenue, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Central Perris
476 Orca Ave
476 Orca Avenue, Perris, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1987 sqft
Cozy 4bedroom at Perris (Riverside, Moreno Valley) - Property Id: 110317 Four Bed, two and half Bath, two-story house in Perris. Available now. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Sun City
26601 Farrell St
26601 Farrell Street, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1328 sqft
55+ Sun City Home - Beautifully maintained Sun City home in senior community. Home offers formal living and dining room, plus professionally built enclosed sun room. Spacious galley kitchen with breakfast bar and large island.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
28140 Montana Street
28140 Montana Street, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1372 sqft
Canyon Lake - Menifee - 1/4 Acre - Stunning New Home - 28140 Montana Street - Incredibly Inviting 2-Year-New Manufactured Home On Over 1/4 Acre. Only Home On Cul-De-Sac! You Can't Lose! Forever Views, Near Canyon Lake, Boating/Fishing.
Last updated July 13
21 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,691
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13
5 Units Available
East Lake District
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Last updated July 13
21 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Last updated July 13
13 Units Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Last updated July 13
5 Units Available
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1084 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CALuxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA.
Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
Edgemont
Elevate at TownGate
13400 Elsworth St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to Cottonwood Avenue, shops and dining. Units have patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Community includes parking and pool and is pet-friendly.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
29924 Camino Cristal
29924 Camino Cristal, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1345 sqft
29924 Camino Cristal Available 08/14/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3194 sqft
7 Via Scenica Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
23471 Vista
23471 Vista Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Spectacular Views!!! Backs up to Canyon Lake! This unique and rare find offers; MAIN HOUSE with three spacious bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
15525 Boulder Road
15525 Boulder Road, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1141 sqft
15525 Boulder Road Available 07/21/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Sun City
29669 Singing Wood Lane
29669 Singing Wood Lane, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1570 sqft
*** CALL SEAN AT (951) 473-4037 FOR A SHOWING *** THIS CUTE HOME IS A BLOCK AWAY FROM LAZY CREEK PARK IN A NICE FAMILY SECTION OF MENIFEE AND HAS THREE BEDROOMS WITH A FORTH ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHS AND IS NEAR FREEWAYS AND

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
22133 Pecos Place
22133 Pecos Place, Canyon Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2760 sqft
MAGNIFICENT WATER VIEW ESTATE HOME LOCATED ON PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC. DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY LEADING TO OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL LIVING & DINING AREA WITH LAKE VIEWS. LARGE BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, DOUBLE OVENS, PANTRY.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
30454 Village Terrace
30454 Village Terrace Dr, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1606 sqft
Welcome Home! "BRAND NEW" Next Gen Home in Village Center. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is stunning. The style of this home is open with a first floor great room, nook/dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
34295 Chaparossa
34295 Chaparossa Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
3088 sqft
34295 Chaparossa Available 08/28/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
27050 Tupelo Road
27050 Tupelo Road, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT, SINGLE STORY, RANCH STYLE HOME, ON A LARGE LOT IN MENIFEE. GREAT LOT TO HAVE YOUR RV, BOAT, TRAILER(S), WORK VEHICLES, ETC.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Perris, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Perris apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

