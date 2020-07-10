Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Perris, CA with washer-dryer

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
South Perris
3369 Buffalo Road
3369 Buffalo Road, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2376 sqft
Beautiful Perris Home Located In Desired Community!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Premium upgraded home comes complete with solar panels, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Perris

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
Sun City
26601 Farrell St
26601 Farrell Street, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1328 sqft
55+ Sun City Home - Beautifully maintained Sun City home in senior community. Home offers formal living and dining room, plus professionally built enclosed sun room. Spacious galley kitchen with breakfast bar and large island.
Results within 5 miles of Perris
Verified

1 of 16

$
10 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

5 Units Available
East Lake District
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Verified

1 of 19

15 Units Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Verified

1 of 61

$
7 Units Available
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1084 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CALuxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA.
Verified

1 of 39

17 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 30

21 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,691
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

3 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
30223 Linden Gate Ln
30223 Linden Gate Lane, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2579 sqft
"The Lakes" 4 Bedroom (1 Downstairs Bedroom), 3 bath (Downstairs bath has walk in Shower) Upgraded with Granite Counters & Island, Dark Cabinetry, Flooring is Ceramic Tile Entry and Wood Laminate throughout, Ceiling fans, Refrigerator, Washer,Dryer

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
Sun City
26900 Augusta Dr
26900 Augusta Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1066 sqft
Downsizing and looking for a cute little place to call home? Look no further! This quaint 2 bedroom senior home is in the heart of Sun City, a 55+ premier community of Menifee.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
26330 Camino Largo, Moreno Valley, CA 92555
26330 Camino Largo, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2570 sqft
Cute moreno valley home - One bedroom and bath downstairs Pet friendly Beautiful 2 story Home - Property Id: 125536 Beautiful 2 story home in the most desirable area in Moreno Valley. Main floor bedroom and bath. Large upstairs loft.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
28179 Panorama Hills Drive
28179 Panorama Hills Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1734 sqft
55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living, 55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living, 55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living,with Club House that includes heated swimming pool, Spa, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Computer

1 of 28

1 Unit Available
30457 Village Knoll
30457 Village Knoll Dr, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1577 sqft
Don't miss out on this immaculate Lennar built home at Menifee Town Center! This home boasts: Three spacious bedrooms, Two and a half bathrooms, Open and bright kitchen with large center island, white cabinetry, solid surface counter tops,

1 of 49

1 Unit Available
29169 Promenade
29169 Promenade Road, Menifee, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2425 sqft
Don't miss out on this stunning Menifee Lakes Golf Course View home! This gorgeous home features; Five bedrooms. Lower level bedrooms is a separate guest suite with private full bath! Living room.

1 of 27

1 Unit Available
Orangecrest
8444 Applegate Ct
8444 Applegate Ct, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2726 sqft
Orangecrest 4 Bedroom - **NEWER CARPET**NEWER PAINT** (Both less than 1 year old) Private cul-de-sac location. Walking distance to playground and community center. Lush landscaped front and rear yards.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
Orangecrest
8360 Clover Creek Road
8360 Clover Creek Road, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2613 sqft
8360 Clover Creek Road Available 05/01/20 BEAUTIFUL Orangecrest 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 15

Contact for Availability
Sun City
26033 Verde Grande Court
26033 Verde Grande Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
55+ community located in the Sun city Villas. Cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo, with huge patio off living room and Master bedroom. Gated Courtyard entry, 2 car garage. Comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Perris
Verified

1 of 17

13 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

15 Units Available
University
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 36

8 Units Available
Mission Grove
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
Verified

1 of 28

14 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified

1 of 17

13 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.

July 2020 Perris Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Perris Rent Report. Perris rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Perris rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Perris rent trends were flat over the past month

Perris rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Perris stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,109 for a two-bedroom. Perris' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Perris over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents rose 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Perris rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Perris, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Perris is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Perris' median two-bedroom rent of $1,109 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Perris fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Perris than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,638, which is more than twice the price in Perris.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

