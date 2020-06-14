42 Apartments for rent in Perris, CA with gym

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
North Perris
1 Unit Available
1674 Green Hills Pl
1674 Green Hills Place, Perris, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Family condo ready for its new family. This home includes tile flooring throughout, a quaint living room with a fire place.
Results within 5 miles of Perris
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Lake District
5 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
9 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1328 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,536
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1084 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CA Luxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Edgemont
1 Unit Available
Elevate at TownGate
13400 Elsworth St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to Cottonwood Avenue, shops and dining. Units have patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Community includes parking and pool and is pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3194 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
34163 Telma Dr
34163 Telma Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family - Property Id: 288489 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288489 Property Id 288489 (RLNE5812106)

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
35 Vista Palermo
35 Vista Palermo, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2811 sqft
35 Vista Palermo Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
7 Corte Raffini
7 Corte Raffini, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
7 Corte Raffini Available 06/01/20 Available soon! Spacious & Beautiful 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ Pool and a View - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** 7 Corte Raffini.

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15344 Avenida Fiesta
15344 Avenida Fiesta, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2208 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious 5-bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the desirable Moreno Valley Ranch Community. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Kitchen has a center island and plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 10 miles of Perris
Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
35 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
Canyon Crest
11 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
Los Alamos Hills
9 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mission Grove
11 Units Available
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1187 sqft
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University
11 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,305
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Canyon Crest
17 Units Available
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University
16 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
City Guide for Perris, CA

"When you moved up to Riverside, You thought the answer was hidden there, But it just turned out to be a place to hide" (Beat Farmers, Riverside)

Perris, CA is a city of about 68,000 people in Riverside County. Its population has nearly doubled since 2000, so there must be something people like about this desert town near San Bernardino. It's probably not the occasional tornadoes, warmer temperatures in the summer, or the fairly cold for California winters that get below freezing. The only way to find out what's so appealing about Perris is to check out the rental options, and then possibly visit if you're still interested. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Perris, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Perris renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

