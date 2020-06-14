43 Apartments for rent in Perris, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Perris renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Perris
1 Unit Available
3369 Buffalo Road
3369 Buffalo Road, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2376 sqft
Beautiful Perris Home Located In Desired Community!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Premium upgraded home comes complete with solar panels, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Perris

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
26502 Placentia Avenue
26502 Placentia Avenue, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2432 sqft
Welcome to your Beautiful Home in Perris! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home on 1 acre of land features an open floor-plan with well maintained hardwood floors throughout. Living area at main entry and dining room with gorgeous China cabinet.
Results within 5 miles of Perris
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,536
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1084 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CA Luxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29190 Crestline Dr
29190 Crestline Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1098 sqft
Come see this family home ready for new tenants. Drive up to the property and you will notice the front yard is low maintenance. Walk through the front door and you will find wood flooring throughout the home.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Orangecrest
1 Unit Available
20602 Mesa Oak Dr
20602 Mesa Oak Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1890 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home in Orangecrest Martin Luther King High. 3 car garage. Very clean. Gardener included. Please no pets, no smoking. Tile and wood floors on lst floor and carpet on second floor. Great deck off master bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
30713 Young Dove St
30713 Young Dove Street, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2588 sqft
Come see this stunning family home located in Menifee. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and open floor plan. The living room is large with wood flooring throughout the home. There is a formal dinning room attached to the living room.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
29565 Pebble Creek Ct
29565 Pebble Creek Ct, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2032 sqft
This stunning home resides in Menifee in the Heritage Lake's Community. It is a beautiful family home with hard wood flooring throughout the home. The living room includes a fire place, which is off the kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27000 Crews Hill Dr
27000 Crews Hill Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1204 sqft
Come see this stunning 2 bedroom senior home. Located on the top of a hill with a stunning view of the valley. When you walk up to the home you are greeted with a living room with hard wood flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26828 Augusta Dr
26828 Augusta Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1066 sqft
Come check out this adorable senior home right in the heart of Sun City on a quiet street. When you walk into the home you are greeted with a large living room with a quaint kitchen bar area.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
28199 Long Meadow Dr
28199 Long Meadow Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1690 sqft
Come see this beautiful senior home in the Oasis Senior Community. This home has been upgraded with hardwood flooring in the kitchen, living room, hallway and den.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
53013 Gallica Street
53013 Gallica Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3242 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Beautiful four bedroom home with expansive master suite featuring a large retreat.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverview District
1 Unit Available
1340 Roger Street
1340 Roger St, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
1340 Roger Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
29705 Maritime Way
29705 Maritime Way, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2719 sqft
Build in 2013, 2719 sq ft, 4 bedrooms plus one loft upstairs and 3 full bathrooms. One bedroom with full bathroom downstairs. Large Master Bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. This is a spectacular home with unique architectural design.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
19827 Mariposa Avenue- Unit B
19827 Mariposa Avenue, Woodcrest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Please read entire description to the bottom before inquiring about the home. NO PETS... (there are absolutely NO exceptions to this rule) This is a GUEST HOUSE with it's own separate gate entrance and driveway. STRICT NO PET POLICY.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
35 Vista Palermo
35 Vista Palermo, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2811 sqft
35 Vista Palermo Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Results within 10 miles of Perris
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
37 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
University
16 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Los Alamos Hills
9 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
University
11 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,305
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
City Guide for Perris, CA

"When you moved up to Riverside, You thought the answer was hidden there, But it just turned out to be a place to hide" (Beat Farmers, Riverside)

Perris, CA is a city of about 68,000 people in Riverside County. Its population has nearly doubled since 2000, so there must be something people like about this desert town near San Bernardino. It's probably not the occasional tornadoes, warmer temperatures in the summer, or the fairly cold for California winters that get below freezing. The only way to find out what's so appealing about Perris is to check out the rental options, and then possibly visit if you're still interested. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Perris, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Perris renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

