Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

Exotic Isle

8600 Rosecrans Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8600 Rosecrans Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
9 Available 03/01/20 Please Call Us at (562)633-4795
Exotic Isle is a gated community that offers two bedroom 1 bath apartments for rent. This unit has brand new carpet throughout, fresh paint, gas stove cooktop, garbage disposal, spacious closet, and vertical blinds. One parking space is assigned. Our community also features a laundry room onsite. These apartments are in close proximity to Schools, Shopping, and Restaurants. A few minutes drive to the 105,710 or 91 Fwys for those who commute to work. Manager on site just give us a call to setup an appointment!

AMENITIES:

- On Site Managers
- Laundry Facilities
- Pool
- Water/Trash Included
- Ceiling Fans
- Vertical Blinds
- Heater
- Stove Cooktop
- Oven
- Garbage Disposal
- Walk In Closet
- Spacious Living Room
- Cable Ready
- 1 Assigned Parking Space
- Gated Apartment Complex

PRE RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Application to Rent must be completed and signed by any applicant over the age of 18.

- Current paycheck stubs for all applications. If you do not have paycheck stubs you must provide a copy of your most recent tax return to verify income. Note: Your accumulated gross income must equal 3 times the amount of rent.

- Current drivers license or state issued identification card for all applicants.

- Social Security card for all applicants.

- There is a $25 application fee per application. (cashiers check or money order) Note: This fee is non-refundable.

- There is a $200 advance deposit fee to hold your apartment. (cashiers check or
money order) Note: Upon approval, we will hold the apartment for 2 weeks. The
$200 fee is non-refundable if you do not move in upon agreed date. If your application is denied this fee is refundable. The refund check will be mailed to you from the Corporate Office and mailed to the address you list on your application.

We require our residents to have positive rental history and at least ONE YEAR of stable employment.

If you have filed a bankruptcy it needs to be released at least one year prior t

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Exotic Isle have any available units?
Exotic Isle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does Exotic Isle have?
Some of Exotic Isle's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Exotic Isle currently offering any rent specials?
Exotic Isle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Exotic Isle pet-friendly?
No, Exotic Isle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramount.
Does Exotic Isle offer parking?
Yes, Exotic Isle offers parking.
Does Exotic Isle have units with washers and dryers?
No, Exotic Isle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Exotic Isle have a pool?
Yes, Exotic Isle has a pool.
Does Exotic Isle have accessible units?
No, Exotic Isle does not have accessible units.
Does Exotic Isle have units with dishwashers?
No, Exotic Isle does not have units with dishwashers.

