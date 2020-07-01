Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan

9 Available 03/01/20 Please Call Us at (562)633-4795

Exotic Isle is a gated community that offers two bedroom 1 bath apartments for rent. This unit has brand new carpet throughout, fresh paint, gas stove cooktop, garbage disposal, spacious closet, and vertical blinds. One parking space is assigned. Our community also features a laundry room onsite. These apartments are in close proximity to Schools, Shopping, and Restaurants. A few minutes drive to the 105,710 or 91 Fwys for those who commute to work. Manager on site just give us a call to setup an appointment!



AMENITIES:



- On Site Managers

- Laundry Facilities

- Pool

- Water/Trash Included

- Ceiling Fans

- Vertical Blinds

- Heater

- Stove Cooktop

- Oven

- Garbage Disposal

- Walk In Closet

- Spacious Living Room

- Cable Ready

- 1 Assigned Parking Space

- Gated Apartment Complex



PRE RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



- Application to Rent must be completed and signed by any applicant over the age of 18.



- Current paycheck stubs for all applications. If you do not have paycheck stubs you must provide a copy of your most recent tax return to verify income. Note: Your accumulated gross income must equal 3 times the amount of rent.



- Current drivers license or state issued identification card for all applicants.



- Social Security card for all applicants.



- There is a $25 application fee per application. (cashiers check or money order) Note: This fee is non-refundable.



- There is a $200 advance deposit fee to hold your apartment. (cashiers check or

money order) Note: Upon approval, we will hold the apartment for 2 weeks. The

$200 fee is non-refundable if you do not move in upon agreed date. If your application is denied this fee is refundable. The refund check will be mailed to you from the Corporate Office and mailed to the address you list on your application.



We require our residents to have positive rental history and at least ONE YEAR of stable employment.



If you have filed a bankruptcy it needs to be released at least one year prior t



No Pets Allowed



