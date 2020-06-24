15920 Hunsaker Avenue

Amenities

all utils included garage recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Large, remodeled family home. 3 bedrooms + den/home office + formal dining room/office. One of the bedrooms is huge 13x22 and divided in half to make a perfect bedroom for adult live-ins. The master bedroom is also huge 13x17. 3rd bedroom is 11'9"x11'4" and has a large walk in closet. The den/home office could be used as a 4th bedroom! HUGE ALL NEW KITCHEN! Both bathrooms are NEW! NEW paint & carpet. Fenced in front yard. Double garage. UTILITIES INCLUDED! (water, trash, gas & electric). Wall furnace. Community laundry. This is the front house of a 7 unit property with six little detached 1 bedroom units in the back. Easy access to 710, 105 and 91 freeways. This is an older rental property that has been substantially remodeled and makes a fantastic family rental home! I guarantee you won't find a better home at this price with all utilities included! Please be well qualified.