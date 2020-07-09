All apartments in Paramount
15134 Orizaba Avenue

15134 Orizaba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15134 Orizaba Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home wont last long! This Invitation Home is being enjoyed by another resident, but it will be available soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15134 Orizaba Avenue have any available units?
15134 Orizaba Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
Is 15134 Orizaba Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15134 Orizaba Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15134 Orizaba Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15134 Orizaba Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramount.
Does 15134 Orizaba Avenue offer parking?
No, 15134 Orizaba Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15134 Orizaba Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15134 Orizaba Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15134 Orizaba Avenue have a pool?
No, 15134 Orizaba Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15134 Orizaba Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15134 Orizaba Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15134 Orizaba Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15134 Orizaba Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15134 Orizaba Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15134 Orizaba Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

