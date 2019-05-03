All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Find more places like 844 Rincon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
/
844 Rincon Lane
Last updated May 3 2019 at 1:53 PM

844 Rincon Lane

844 Rincon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palos Verdes Estates
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

844 Rincon Lane, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Italian Villa with unobstructed, panoramic, Ocean and Queens Necklace views. This gorgeous custom home provides breath taking views and is located on a nice, quiet, cul-de-sac street, adjacent to city parkland. 5 bedrooms/6 bathrooms with approx. 6,000 sf. of living space on a 15,947 sf. lot. Luxurious appointments throughout including distressed hardwood floors, Venetian plaster (matte finish), high ceilings, Crestron system with speakers throughout home and security system with cameras. Media/Entertainment room with full bar and kitchen that opens up with inset French doors to the backyard that includes an infinity edge pool – truly the best of indoor/outdoor living. Refer agent remarks regarding SF living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Rincon Lane have any available units?
844 Rincon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 844 Rincon Lane have?
Some of 844 Rincon Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 Rincon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
844 Rincon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Rincon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 844 Rincon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 844 Rincon Lane offer parking?
No, 844 Rincon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 844 Rincon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 Rincon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Rincon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 844 Rincon Lane has a pool.
Does 844 Rincon Lane have accessible units?
No, 844 Rincon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Rincon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 Rincon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 844 Rincon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 Rincon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palos Verdes Estates 2 BedroomsPalos Verdes Estates Apartments with Parking
Palos Verdes Estates Apartments with PoolsPalos Verdes Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Palos Verdes Estates Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles