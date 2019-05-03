844 Rincon Lane

Amenities

Italian Villa with unobstructed, panoramic, Ocean and Queens Necklace views. This gorgeous custom home provides breath taking views and is located on a nice, quiet, cul-de-sac street, adjacent to city parkland. 5 bedrooms/6 bathrooms with approx. 6,000 sf. of living space on a 15,947 sf. lot. Luxurious appointments throughout including distressed hardwood floors, Venetian plaster (matte finish), high ceilings, Crestron system with speakers throughout home and security system with cameras. Media/Entertainment room with full bar and kitchen that opens up with inset French doors to the backyard that includes an infinity edge pool – truly the best of indoor/outdoor living. Refer agent remarks regarding SF living space.