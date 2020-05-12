All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
605 Paseo Del Mar
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

605 Paseo Del Mar

605 Paseo Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

605 Paseo Del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
A landmark oceanfront chateau with truly distinctive architecture on a 33,000+ sq ft lot. This is the perfect 6 bdrm/7ba private retreat that’s close to everything SoCal has to offer. With EXTENSIVE views of the California coastline to Malibu and white water, this home truly embodies the prestige of Palos Verdes Estates. Listen to the waves, watch the sails and seagulls go by, enjoy the blue ocean during the day and twinkling city lights during the night! The main floor has a huge master bedroom with spacious his & her bath, which opens up to the garden and pool for a morning or evening swim., also the living room, library/family room are all with tall French doors to the view terrace. The lower level offers 1 bedroom with its own bathroom, and entertainment room/movie theater. On the 2nd level, there are 5 bdrms all with private bathrooms except for one and another family/play room. Further highlights include, custom made wood floors, 3 fireplaces, recently remodeled kitchen with all top of line appliances and baths. It is gated with a huge motor court. Entertain from the terrace with magnificent ocean/coastline and neighboring beach cities views. What a wonderful life in the Chateau Del Mar! Furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Paseo Del Mar have any available units?
605 Paseo Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 605 Paseo Del Mar have?
Some of 605 Paseo Del Mar's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Paseo Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
605 Paseo Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Paseo Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 605 Paseo Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 605 Paseo Del Mar offer parking?
No, 605 Paseo Del Mar does not offer parking.
Does 605 Paseo Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Paseo Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Paseo Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 605 Paseo Del Mar has a pool.
Does 605 Paseo Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 605 Paseo Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Paseo Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Paseo Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Paseo Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Paseo Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.

