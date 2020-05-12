605 Paseo Del Mar

Amenities

A landmark oceanfront chateau with truly distinctive architecture on a 33,000+ sq ft lot. This is the perfect 6 bdrm/7ba private retreat that’s close to everything SoCal has to offer. With EXTENSIVE views of the California coastline to Malibu and white water, this home truly embodies the prestige of Palos Verdes Estates. Listen to the waves, watch the sails and seagulls go by, enjoy the blue ocean during the day and twinkling city lights during the night! The main floor has a huge master bedroom with spacious his & her bath, which opens up to the garden and pool for a morning or evening swim., also the living room, library/family room are all with tall French doors to the view terrace. The lower level offers 1 bedroom with its own bathroom, and entertainment room/movie theater. On the 2nd level, there are 5 bdrms all with private bathrooms except for one and another family/play room. Further highlights include, custom made wood floors, 3 fireplaces, recently remodeled kitchen with all top of line appliances and baths. It is gated with a huge motor court. Entertain from the terrace with magnificent ocean/coastline and neighboring beach cities views. What a wonderful life in the Chateau Del Mar! Furnished or unfurnished.