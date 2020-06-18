3301 Palos Verdes Drive N

Amenities

Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in the coveted neighborhood of Valmonte. Breathtaking curb appeal. This home will "wow" you. Conveniently located within minutes to the beach, Malaga Cove Plaza, and easy off the hill access. Garage and driveway located on Via Colusa (cul-de-sac). Private estate with a remodeled all-white kitchen featuring a large island with quartz counters, Wolf cooktop, Bosch dishwasher and subzero refrigerator. Downstairs has 4 bedrooms- one located on the other side of the home with its own entrance. Three fireplaces, gorgeous light throughout the home. The upstairs feature a massive Master Suite with a walk-in closet, a spacious bath with a shower and separate tub, dual vanities, and even more closet space. Also, a sitting area with a fireplace and a balcony that runs the entire length of the home with stunning views of the hill. Private backyard with a pool! Steps to the wood chip walking trails. A rare find in Palos Verdes.