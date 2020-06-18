All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

3301 Palos Verdes Drive N

3301 Palos Verdes Drive North · (310) 378-9494
Location

3301 Palos Verdes Drive North, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3499 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in the coveted neighborhood of Valmonte. Breathtaking curb appeal. This home will "wow" you. Conveniently located within minutes to the beach, Malaga Cove Plaza, and easy off the hill access. Garage and driveway located on Via Colusa (cul-de-sac). Private estate with a remodeled all-white kitchen featuring a large island with quartz counters, Wolf cooktop, Bosch dishwasher and subzero refrigerator. Downstairs has 4 bedrooms- one located on the other side of the home with its own entrance. Three fireplaces, gorgeous light throughout the home. The upstairs feature a massive Master Suite with a walk-in closet, a spacious bath with a shower and separate tub, dual vanities, and even more closet space. Also, a sitting area with a fireplace and a balcony that runs the entire length of the home with stunning views of the hill. Private backyard with a pool! Steps to the wood chip walking trails. A rare find in Palos Verdes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N have any available units?
3301 Palos Verdes Drive N has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N have?
Some of 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Palos Verdes Drive N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N does offer parking.
Does 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N have a pool?
Yes, 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N has a pool.
Does 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N have accessible units?
No, 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3301 Palos Verdes Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.
