Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2

2334 Palos Verdes Drive West · (310) 901-2048
Location

2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Light in every room townhome in PVE - This Lunada Bay Townhome in a very private complex. Cool fresh breezes from the Pacific Ocean! High vaulted ceilings with many south-facing windows. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is conveniently located within walking distance to all the essentials: Lunada Bay Plaza Shopping Center, award-winning Palos Verdes Schools (Lunada Bay Elementary, PV Intermediate School and PV High School ), restaurants, ocean bluffs, scenic trails including Rocky Point and the beach. This bright and airy Townhome offers tons of natural light throughout every room!

(RLNE5676857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 have any available units?
2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 offer parking?
No, 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 does not offer parking.
Does 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
