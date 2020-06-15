2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2

Amenities

pet friendly courtyard

Light in every room townhome in PVE - This Lunada Bay Townhome in a very private complex. Cool fresh breezes from the Pacific Ocean! High vaulted ceilings with many south-facing windows. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is conveniently located within walking distance to all the essentials: Lunada Bay Plaza Shopping Center, award-winning Palos Verdes Schools (Lunada Bay Elementary, PV Intermediate School and PV High School ), restaurants, ocean bluffs, scenic trails including Rocky Point and the beach. This bright and airy Townhome offers tons of natural light throughout every room!



