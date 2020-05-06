2322 Palos Verdes Dr W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Top floor rear 2 bedroom condominium in Lunada Bay. Natural light bright, spacious, this unit has a peek-a-boo ocean view from the living room balcony. Hardwood laminate floor. This comfortable home offers a large living room with vaulted ceiling, a marble fireplace, plantation shutters. A separate dining area is conveniently located near the kitchen. Kitchen is equipped w/refrigerator, electric cook-top, oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and ample storage space. Master Suite includes a full bath and dressing area with custom oak cabinetry, marble counter top, mirrored wardrobe doors. Additional spacious bedroom and a 3/4 bath also with oak cabinetry and marble top counter. Both bedrooms have a great sense of space thanks to the vaulted ceiling. Laundry inside with washer and dryer. 2 designated parking spaces in secured subterranean parking garage & additional storage. Common area courtyard at this small 18 unit complex. Located in the heart of Lunada Bay and nearby schools, park, green belt restaurants, shops, services, ocean bluffs. HOA CC&Rs rules and pet rules.Non-smoking complex.