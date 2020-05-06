All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
2322 Palos Verdes Dr W
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:15 AM

2322 Palos Verdes Dr W

2322 Palos Verdes Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2322 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Top floor rear 2 bedroom condominium in Lunada Bay. Natural light bright, spacious, this unit has a peek-a-boo ocean view from the living room balcony. Hardwood laminate floor. This comfortable home offers a large living room with vaulted ceiling, a marble fireplace, plantation shutters. A separate dining area is conveniently located near the kitchen. Kitchen is equipped w/refrigerator, electric cook-top, oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and ample storage space. Master Suite includes a full bath and dressing area with custom oak cabinetry, marble counter top, mirrored wardrobe doors. Additional spacious bedroom and a 3/4 bath also with oak cabinetry and marble top counter. Both bedrooms have a great sense of space thanks to the vaulted ceiling. Laundry inside with washer and dryer. 2 designated parking spaces in secured subterranean parking garage & additional storage. Common area courtyard at this small 18 unit complex. Located in the heart of Lunada Bay and nearby schools, park, green belt restaurants, shops, services, ocean bluffs. HOA CC&Rs rules and pet rules.Non-smoking complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W have any available units?
2322 Palos Verdes Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W have?
Some of 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Palos Verdes Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W offers parking.
Does 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W have a pool?
No, 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W have accessible units?
No, 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2322 Palos Verdes Dr W does not have units with air conditioning.

