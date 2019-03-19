All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Find more places like 1504 Espinosa Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
/
1504 Espinosa Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1504 Espinosa Circle

1504 Espinosa Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palos Verdes Estates
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1504 Espinosa Circle, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
pool table
garage
This beautifully remodeled, custom home is located in the Margate section of PVE, and has incredible ocean views. Enter through a lushly landscaped, private courtyard with an outdoor fireplace, fountain and exterior dining area. Inside, the living room has walls of French Doors to enjoy the view, and includes a TV area, separate sitting area and a formal dining area. The large kitchen features a center island, granite counters and stainless appliances, as well as a separate eating area. The spacious master suite has a private bathroom and gorgeous views. Downstairs, the family room features a pool table and TV area that lead to the huge backyard with grassy play yard and sparkling pool. There’s even a temperature-controlled wine cellar. The 2-car garage and expansive driveway provide plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Espinosa Circle have any available units?
1504 Espinosa Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 1504 Espinosa Circle have?
Some of 1504 Espinosa Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Espinosa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Espinosa Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Espinosa Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Espinosa Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 1504 Espinosa Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Espinosa Circle offers parking.
Does 1504 Espinosa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Espinosa Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Espinosa Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1504 Espinosa Circle has a pool.
Does 1504 Espinosa Circle have accessible units?
No, 1504 Espinosa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Espinosa Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Espinosa Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Espinosa Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Espinosa Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palos Verdes Estates 2 BedroomsPalos Verdes Estates Apartments with Parking
Palos Verdes Estates Apartments with PoolsPalos Verdes Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Palos Verdes Estates Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles