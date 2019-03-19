1504 Espinosa Circle

Amenities
This beautifully remodeled, custom home is located in the Margate section of PVE, and has incredible ocean views. Enter through a lushly landscaped, private courtyard with an outdoor fireplace, fountain and exterior dining area. Inside, the living room has walls of French Doors to enjoy the view, and includes a TV area, separate sitting area and a formal dining area. The large kitchen features a center island, granite counters and stainless appliances, as well as a separate eating area. The spacious master suite has a private bathroom and gorgeous views. Downstairs, the family room features a pool table and TV area that lead to the huge backyard with grassy play yard and sparkling pool. There’s even a temperature-controlled wine cellar. The 2-car garage and expansive driveway provide plenty of parking.