1337 Lincoln Ave

Luxury home with serene setting in Palo Alto - This home features a majestic redwood setting of luxury living in the beautiful Crescent Park Neighborhood.
5 Bedrooms
4.5 Bathrooms
Solar Panel powered home
Hardwood floors throughout
Gorgeous Chefs' Kitchen
Detached one bedroom and one bathroom cottage with private yard.
Addison Elementary, Jordan Middle, and Palo Alto High or renowned private schools nearby. (Tenant to Verify)
From this superb location, you are within minutes to Stanford University, Stanford Shopping Center, high tech headquarters, and San Francisco.
Floorplans and 3D tour available at: www.1337lincolnave.com
This home is available for a 12 month lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. No Smoking. No Pets. Home staged for photos, this home is available unfurnished.
No Pets Allowed
