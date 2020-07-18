All apartments in Palo Alto
1337 Lincoln Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1337 Lincoln Ave

1337 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1337 Lincoln Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Crescent Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Luxury home with serene setting in Palo Alto - This home features a majestic redwood setting of luxury living in the beautiful Crescent Park Neighborhood.

5 Bedrooms
4.5 Bathrooms
Solar Panel powered home
Hardwood floors throughout
Gorgeous Chefs' Kitchen
Detached one bedroom and one bathroom cottage with private yard.

Addison Elementary, Jordan Middle, and Palo Alto High or renowned private schools nearby. (Tenant to Verify)
From this superb location, you are within minutes to Stanford University, Stanford Shopping Center, high tech headquarters, and San Francisco.

Floorplans and 3D tour available at: www.1337lincolnave.com

This home is available for a 12 month lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. No Smoking. No Pets. Home staged for photos, this home is available unfurnished.
Please call 650-269-3272 or email brandy@wilburproperties.com to schedule an appointment.

Professionally leased by Wilbur Properties
CAL DRE# 00823559
WilburProperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Lincoln Ave have any available units?
1337 Lincoln Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palo Alto, CA.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
Is 1337 Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Lincoln Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1337 Lincoln Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 1337 Lincoln Ave offer parking?
No, 1337 Lincoln Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1337 Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 Lincoln Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 1337 Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 1337 Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1337 Lincoln Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1337 Lincoln Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1337 Lincoln Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
