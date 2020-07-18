1337 Lincoln Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Luxury home with serene setting in Palo Alto - This home features a majestic redwood setting of luxury living in the beautiful Crescent Park Neighborhood.



5 Bedrooms

4.5 Bathrooms

Solar Panel powered home

Hardwood floors throughout

Gorgeous Chefs' Kitchen

Detached one bedroom and one bathroom cottage with private yard.



Addison Elementary, Jordan Middle, and Palo Alto High or renowned private schools nearby. (Tenant to Verify)

From this superb location, you are within minutes to Stanford University, Stanford Shopping Center, high tech headquarters, and San Francisco.



Floorplans and 3D tour available at: www.1337lincolnave.com



This home is available for a 12 month lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. No Smoking. No Pets. Home staged for photos, this home is available unfurnished.

Please call 650-269-3272 or email brandy@wilburproperties.com to schedule an appointment.



Professionally leased by Wilbur Properties

CAL DRE# 00823559

WilburProperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906961)