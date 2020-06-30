509 East Avenue Q-6

Amenities
1 Available 07/31/20 **Veteran Housing*** 2 Bedroom Apartment Now Available! Centrally Located Minutes Away From Stores, Metro, Freeway, and Parks. Completely Renovated in a Gated Community with All New Cabinets, New Stove, New Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops, Fresh New Carpet & Paint Throughout.
**Please call the office with pricing, low-income veteran housing rent price subject to change**
661-272-2700
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/509-e-ave-q-6-palmdale-ca-93550-usa-unit-1/7d0c3992-815d-4d21-b23c-52b49b46a090
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5969058)