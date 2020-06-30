509 East Avenue Q-6

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

1 Available 07/31/20 **Veteran Housing*** 2 Bedroom Apartment Now Available! Centrally Located Minutes Away From Stores, Metro, Freeway, and Parks. Completely Renovated in a Gated Community with All New Cabinets, New Stove, New Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops, Fresh New Carpet & Paint Throughout.

**Please call the office with pricing, low-income veteran housing rent price subject to change**

661-272-2700



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/509-e-ave-q-6-palmdale-ca-93550-usa-unit-1/7d0c3992-815d-4d21-b23c-52b49b46a090



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5969058)