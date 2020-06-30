All apartments in Palmdale
Last updated July 22 2020

509 East Avenue Q-6

509 East Avenue Q 6 · (855) 351-0683
Location

509 East Avenue Q 6, Palmdale, CA 93550

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,043

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1 Available 07/31/20 **Veteran Housing*** 2 Bedroom Apartment Now Available! Centrally Located Minutes Away From Stores, Metro, Freeway, and Parks. Completely Renovated in a Gated Community with All New Cabinets, New Stove, New Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops, Fresh New Carpet & Paint Throughout.
**Please call the office with pricing, low-income veteran housing rent price subject to change**
661-272-2700

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/509-e-ave-q-6-palmdale-ca-93550-usa-unit-1/7d0c3992-815d-4d21-b23c-52b49b46a090

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 East Avenue Q-6 have any available units?
509 East Avenue Q-6 has a unit available for $1,043 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 East Avenue Q-6 have?
Some of 509 East Avenue Q-6's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 East Avenue Q-6 currently offering any rent specials?
509 East Avenue Q-6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 East Avenue Q-6 pet-friendly?
No, 509 East Avenue Q-6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 509 East Avenue Q-6 offer parking?
Yes, 509 East Avenue Q-6 offers parking.
Does 509 East Avenue Q-6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 East Avenue Q-6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 East Avenue Q-6 have a pool?
No, 509 East Avenue Q-6 does not have a pool.
Does 509 East Avenue Q-6 have accessible units?
No, 509 East Avenue Q-6 does not have accessible units.
Does 509 East Avenue Q-6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 East Avenue Q-6 has units with dishwashers.
