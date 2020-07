Amenities

Charming upper, one bedroom unit in a triplex building with shared access to a beautiful green lawn & use of the outdoor patio. Hardwood flooring throughout, tile in kitchen & all appliances are included. With a fantastic walk score of 93, you are situated in a great area of town with close proximity to fine dining, shopping and Cedars - Sinai medical facilities. Street, permitted parking is available with easy access to the apartment. Come take a look, easy to show.