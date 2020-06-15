Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2815 Bracken Way Available 07/01/20 Executive Home West Palmdale - Looking for Executive house..look no further. This house is almost brand new, situated in a newer neighborhood . House is fully upgraded, open floor plan, with custom shutter window, top of the line kitchen appliances finished with granite counter tops. All 3 full bathrooms has granite counter tops. Bedrooms are spacious, master bedroom has walk-in closet. Plus spacious loft for family entertainment. No worries about paying high water bill, front and backyard are desert landscape to save money you money for your water bill. House is semi furnished, comes with stainless refrigerator, washer and dryer and more stuff to mention. Owner spare no dime in this house even garage flooring was upgraded. See it for yourself....



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4840826)