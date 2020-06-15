All apartments in Palmdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2815 Bracken Way

2815 Bracken Way · (661) 236-8823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2815 Bracken Way, Palmdale, CA 93551

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2815 Bracken Way · Avail. Jul 1

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2815 Bracken Way Available 07/01/20 Executive Home West Palmdale - Looking for Executive house..look no further. This house is almost brand new, situated in a newer neighborhood . House is fully upgraded, open floor plan, with custom shutter window, top of the line kitchen appliances finished with granite counter tops. All 3 full bathrooms has granite counter tops. Bedrooms are spacious, master bedroom has walk-in closet. Plus spacious loft for family entertainment. No worries about paying high water bill, front and backyard are desert landscape to save money you money for your water bill. House is semi furnished, comes with stainless refrigerator, washer and dryer and more stuff to mention. Owner spare no dime in this house even garage flooring was upgraded. See it for yourself....

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4840826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Bracken Way have any available units?
2815 Bracken Way has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Bracken Way have?
Some of 2815 Bracken Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Bracken Way currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Bracken Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Bracken Way pet-friendly?
No, 2815 Bracken Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 2815 Bracken Way offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Bracken Way does offer parking.
Does 2815 Bracken Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 Bracken Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Bracken Way have a pool?
No, 2815 Bracken Way does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Bracken Way have accessible units?
No, 2815 Bracken Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Bracken Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 Bracken Way does not have units with dishwashers.
