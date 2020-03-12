Rent Calculator
Palmdale, CA
1792 W Ave P 4
1792 W Ave P 4
1792 West Avenue P 4
No Longer Available
Location
1792 West Avenue P 4, Palmdale, CA 93551
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
MOVE IN READY HOUSE, on the west side of palmdale. great location close to shcools, shopping, freeways and much more. Home features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. You dont want to miss out on this.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1792 W Ave P 4 have any available units?
1792 W Ave P 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palmdale, CA
.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Palmdale Rent Report
.
Is 1792 W Ave P 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1792 W Ave P 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1792 W Ave P 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1792 W Ave P 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palmdale
.
Does 1792 W Ave P 4 offer parking?
No, 1792 W Ave P 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1792 W Ave P 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1792 W Ave P 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1792 W Ave P 4 have a pool?
No, 1792 W Ave P 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1792 W Ave P 4 have accessible units?
No, 1792 W Ave P 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1792 W Ave P 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1792 W Ave P 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1792 W Ave P 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1792 W Ave P 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
