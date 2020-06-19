All apartments in Palmdale
Last updated May 14 2020

1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE

1117 East Avenue S · (310) 420-0615
Location

1117 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA 93550

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Welcome to 'Villa Della Luna', a beautiful and elegant Mediterranean home in the Wilshire Vista neighborhood. A private and gated entrance from Orange Grove leads to a meticlously maniured courtyard with a central fountain. Large 2 bedroom unit features spacious living room, dining room and 2 bedrooms. Original details throughout, including oak hard wood floors, original cabinets, decorative fireplace and central air and heat. Appliances include: stove/oven, washer, dryer and dishwasher. 1 car garage with alley access to rear of property. Private patio with fountain, additional storage available as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE have any available units?
1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE have?
Some of 1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE currently offering any rent specials?
1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE pet-friendly?
No, 1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE offer parking?
Yes, 1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE does offer parking.
Does 1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE have a pool?
No, 1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE does not have a pool.
Does 1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE have accessible units?
No, 1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE has units with dishwashers.
