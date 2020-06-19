1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Welcome to 'Villa Della Luna', a beautiful and elegant Mediterranean home in the Wilshire Vista neighborhood. A private and gated entrance from Orange Grove leads to a meticlously maniured courtyard with a central fountain. Large 2 bedroom unit features spacious living room, dining room and 2 bedrooms. Original details throughout, including oak hard wood floors, original cabinets, decorative fireplace and central air and heat. Appliances include: stove/oven, washer, dryer and dishwasher. 1 car garage with alley access to rear of property. Private patio with fountain, additional storage available as well.