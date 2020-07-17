All apartments in Pacifica
43 Montecito Avenue

43 Montecito Avenue · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43 Montecito Avenue, Pacifica, CA 94044
West Sharp Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious remodeled apartment. Steps away from Pacifica Pier. 43 Montecito Avenue has a Walk Score of 78 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

This location is in the West Sharp Park neighborhood in Pacifica. Nearby parks include Pomo Park, Milagra Ridge County Park and Fairway Park.

2 bedroom, 1 bath, completely remodeled unit, with designated parking space in the lot, and coin operated laundry

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/43-montecito-ave-pacifica-ca-94044-usa-unit-1/91d5d2fa-05fa-4a17-a0ba-7348d2ae54d1

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Montecito Avenue have any available units?
43 Montecito Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Montecito Avenue have?
Some of 43 Montecito Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Montecito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
43 Montecito Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Montecito Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 43 Montecito Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacifica.
Does 43 Montecito Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 43 Montecito Avenue offers parking.
Does 43 Montecito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Montecito Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Montecito Avenue have a pool?
No, 43 Montecito Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 43 Montecito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 43 Montecito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Montecito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Montecito Avenue has units with dishwashers.
