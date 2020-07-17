Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Spacious remodeled apartment. Steps away from Pacifica Pier. 43 Montecito Avenue has a Walk Score of 78 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



This location is in the West Sharp Park neighborhood in Pacifica. Nearby parks include Pomo Park, Milagra Ridge County Park and Fairway Park.



2 bedroom, 1 bath, completely remodeled unit, with designated parking space in the lot, and coin operated laundry



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/43-montecito-ave-pacifica-ca-94044-usa-unit-1/91d5d2fa-05fa-4a17-a0ba-7348d2ae54d1



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5889668)